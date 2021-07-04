Do you like the island a little fun in the sun or awful garbage?

Love Island Daily, Virgin Media One, 9 p.m.

Tokyo Horizon

Monday, RT One, 10:30 p.m.

Countdown

Every day, Canal 4, 2:10 p.m.

It’s that time of year again when it feels like there’s nothing on TV but rehearsals.

This week’s TV planner RT Guide actually listed, as one of its highlights from last Sunday, a July 2019 episode of Channel 4s A place in the sun, in which this sweet Jasmine helped a couple from the north of England buy a house in Spain.

I love watching overseas real estate shows as much as the next socially restricted viewer, but it smacked a bit of desperation. So you would be really happy with anything new, even if it’s the return of Island of love strictly speaking an ITV2 show, although it should obviously be watched here in Ireland on Virgin Media One for patriotic reasons.

Virgin is certainly doing its best to push the show forward, with promotional slots on the Elaine Crowleys magazine program mid-afternoon and The six o’clock show during the week.

Entertainment correspondent Isabel Bartak-Healy aka Izzy Showbizy was suitably excited on Monday as she chatted on Elaine before launch.

The general consensus seemed to be that a little sunshine and fun is what we all expected to distract us from our woes; and in his defense, Island of love does not pretend to be something, it is not.

A group of attractive young people spend the whole summer in a luxury villa in Mallorca, mate and flirt, and the winning couple, chosen by the public, receive 50,000. This year, the contestants were introduced to what the series described, in the sexiest way possible in these times of pandemic, like a sanitized sex bubble.

They were already in swimsuits, however. Of course.

Kaz, a 29-year-old fashion blogger, and waitress Liberty walked through the door first. They immediately failed to uncork a bottle of champagne and laughed enthusiastically: We need a man.

The men have duly arrived. One by one, the islanders were shown leaving their ordinary life to head for the villa, as if they were already celebrities, like regulars in The only way is Essex, the voiceover mocking their greed for fame.

Echoes of KNOWS are a clue that what is seen here is not a reality show, but a scripted drama using real people. As previous competitors have revealed, everything is scripted and edited for maximum thrill.

One of the contestants has a club foot, but that’s the only concession to the imperfection of the real world. The stage is set for the impeccable airbrush. And there’s probably no point in complaining about it. This is the seventh series of Island of love. It’s like that.

We can lament how the show stirs up and exploits the toxic rivalries they create. We are certainly far from the innocence of those early days of Big Brother, when the people entering the house looked really normal.

But that’s what the off button is for. No one has to watch it. All is not for all viewers. Football is not for everyone. Neither is Fair town. So what?

But would I watch it if I didn’t review it? Probably not. The cliffhanger of the Tuesday show was which of the boys newcomer Chloe would choose to partner with. You would have sworn this was the last episode of Course of action for all the dramatic build-up he’s been given. I couldn’t honestly claim to care who she chose.

Some people undoubtedly look at him in an ironic way, but sometimes the irony fails, like when Liberty was associated with a topless boy whose name escapes me and started asking him what he was looking for in a woman.

What kind of eyes do you like? she began.

Blue green.

Breasts or buttocks?

Breasts.

Is that so? Kiss my ass !

In fact, I take everything back. Its horrible garbage. Don’t get carried away. It just encourages them.

A very different group of young people stood in the foreground in Tokyo Horizon. This new series follows nine Irish athletes as they prepare for the Olympics later this summer. Filmed over three years, it’s a mammoth project for RT, and, if the first episode is anything to go by (and why wouldn’t it be?), It will pay back more than that investment and that trust.

Covid has created a sobering backdrop. Swimmer Shane Ryan went 53 days without entering the water at all. The death (unrelated to Covid) of the former coach of middle distance runner Ciara Mageeans also formed a tragic coda.

What really stood out, however, was not just the sacrifices they made to be the best, but how cheerful and modest they were, and how grateful they all seemed to have had the best. chance to make your nation proud and give back to sport. Their lack of cynicism has restored some much needed faith in human nature.

Iconic quiz of the afternoon of Channel Fours, Countdown, had its first female host last week, almost 40 years after its debut in 1982; but Anne Robinson, formerly of The weakest link, didn’t seem to bother in one way or another.

There were a few flashes of her sharp old wit, like when she introduced the defending champion with the words: You are an accountant. Is it as exciting as it sounds? Otherwise, she had a strange air of detachment, even indifference, which shocked slightly.

Maybe it was nerves. Her delivery was not what you might call polite. But unfortunately I did not take Anne Robinson at all. Countdown isa show for joythe full enthusiasts, not the haughty ones.