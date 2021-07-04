“The War of Tomorrow” streaming on Amazon Prime











With The Tomorrow War, viewers get two or more movies for the price of one. The highly anticipated blockbuster film features plenty of explosive action as a small team of civilian soldiers and scientists battle giant lizard-like monsters in a bid to save our planet 30 years into the future. Long segments of the film involve family relationships for the film's protagonist, Dan (Chris Pratt), who has separated from his off-grid father Slade (JK Simmons). Frustrated in his efforts to land a major science research project, Dan is stuck teaching high school biology classes. His normally happy family life with wife Emmy (Betty Gilpin) and young daughter Muri (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) is cut short when time travelers from 2051 appear on their TV screens. They ask for help in fighting a seemingly invincible alien invasion of the White Spikes that is destroying earth in 30 years. The war of tomorrow in 2051 Most countries agree to send military aid to help save the planet, but after a year these forces are so exhausted that they begin to recruit civilians. As a former Special Forces member who served several times in Iraq, Dan is drafted into the war of tomorrow. He gets close to rookies Charlie (Sam Richardson) and Dorian (Edwin Hodge), and the trio narrowly escape many close encounters with the terrifying White Spikes. Charlie provides the few humorous moments in these tense situations, with the kind of funny one-liners that Pratt so kindly dealt with in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Dan helps a brilliant scientist and Tomorrow War commander (Yvonne Strahovski) try to find a toxin capable of destroying alien creatures. He's tasked with bringing the potion back to earth after it's deployed and enlists his two teammates to help find and destroy the alien invaders before they hatch. He also needs his father's help, as Slade has the equipment, including a jet plane, to help him with his research. The final segment of the film is devoted to trying to find and destroy the alien creatures before they can invade Earth. He also tries to sort out Dan's issues, especially by mending his family relationships. The War of Tomorrow began airing on Amazon Prime on July 1. It's 2 hours and 20 minutes long, which is too long for an action movie, but I didn't mind the length as it's actually two movies in one. The film is rated PG-13 for its suggestive / action / language / intense sci-fi violence references. Directed by Chris McKay, written by Zach Dean and produced by Jules Daly, Davis Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner. Produced by Skydance Media, Phantom Four Films and Lit Entertainment Group.

