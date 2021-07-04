New Baltimore home offers lake views and entertainment options – Macomb Daily





Exterior view of 36984 Highview, New Baltimore Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Eclipse

Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

A look at the back and at the pool at the house. Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

A view of Lake St. Clair from the deck Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Eclipse

Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

Lots of living space in this lake view home Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Eclipse

Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

A look at one of the two kitchens in the house. Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

One of the best views from the house. Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Éclipse

A preview of the finished walkout basement Photos courtesy of RE / MAX Eclipse House hunters looking for lake views and plenty of space to entertain and have fun should check out this home in New Balitmore. Located at 36984 Highview, this four bedroom, six bath home measures 5,500 square feet and is listed at $ 1.799 million. “This custom home is unique in that it has 100 feet of frontage on Lake St. Clair with a finished basement with full kitchen, wine cellar, entertainment area and swimming pool. It’s a Craftsman style home with lots of upgrades, custom woodwork and trim, ”said Kristie Lohmann, RE / MAX Eclipse real estate agent handling the listing. The kitchen has two dishwashers, a double oven and a pantry. The master bedroom is on the first floor. All bedrooms have walk in closets and there are laundry rooms on the first and second floors and the house also has a generator to help those working from home or with other constant electricity needs. The list on Zillow can be found here: zillow.com/homedetails/36984-Highview-St-New-Baltimore-MI-48047/83665115_zpid – Staff of the daily Macomb

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2021/07/03/macomb-dream-home-new-baltimore-home-offers-lakeviews-and-entertaining-options The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos