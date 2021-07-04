Plant lovers: we found the 12 best events for you this month

Summer, and the plant shows are floooowing

OK, so I’m a little dizzy with the real-time factory events finally popping up in southern California. But wow, isn’t it great to be among other plant lovers this summer? There’s even a class in the style of your garden to become a habitat for desert turtles.

Send me your garden events in real time, [email protected], and maybe we will include them in our next calendar.

Until September 6

Summer evening walks to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanic Gardens, Friday to Sunday until Labor Day, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Advance reservations required for members and the public; tickets are released every second Tuesday for the next two weeks. Café 1919 will be open until 7 p.m. and the store will remain open until 8 p.m. Huntington.org

Until September 12

Sherman Library and Gardens greenhouse is the summer exhibition of living room gardens with a botanical touch, such as the bedroom, with its flower bed, and the formal dining room, with garden tool cutlery and terracotta plates. The seven rooms are scattered throughout the gardens, which are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays until September 3. The exhibition is free with a $ 5 entry into the gardens (members and children of 3 and under free entry). thesherman.org

Until September 21

Nature of Sculpture II exhibition at the Arboretum features dozens of sculptures that highlight the interplay of art and nature in the gardens, which are open daily 9 am-7pm at 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. The exhibit is free with $ 15 entry ($ 11 for people 62 and over and students with ID, $ 5 for children 5 to 12, members and children under of 5 years enter free). Reservation required for non-members. arboretum.org

July 7

Guided tour of the demonstration garden of the municipal hydraulic district of Los Virgenes designed by Marilee Kuhlmann and Tom Rau of Urban Water Group landscapers, starting at 3:30 p.m. at 4232 Las Virgenes Road, # 1994, in Calabasas. Sign up online for this event, which is sponsored by Assn. professional landscapers from Greater Los Angeles. Tickets cost $ 15 (free for APLD members). apldca.org

July 10

Hot weather watering and plant protection is a workshop led by Conor Fitzpatrick, owner of Fig Earth Supply Nursery, 3577 N. Figueroa St. in Mount Washington. The class starts at 11 a.m. at the nursery and will include tips for keeping plants happy this summer. Prior registration required, tickets are $ 8. figearthsupply.com

July 16

Basics of caring for native plants with native plant enthusiast Erik Blank, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Theodore Payne Foundation Gardens, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. Learn how to care for native plants in the summer, when many go dormant. Participants must wear long pants and closed shoes to walk on sometimes steep and uneven terrain; Full water bottles and sun protection recommended. Masks are compulsory at the nursery. Sign up online. Tickets cost $ 15 ($ 12 for members). theodorepayne.org

July 16, 23 and 30

Live music in the gardens at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on three Fridays in July at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive in La Caada Flintridge. The Paul Livingstone Ensemble presents on July 16, Yuval Ron Music on July 23 and SAKURA Cellos on July 30. Free with $ 15 entry to the gardens ($ 11 for seniors and students with ID and $ 5 for children aged 5 to 12). . Chairs, blankets, outdoor food and picnics are not allowed. descansogardens.org

July 17

Gardening with California Desert Turtles is a one-hour course starting at 10 a.m. at Theodore Payne Foundation, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. The course, taught by Katherine Pakradouni, a lifelong desert turtle keeper and native plant horticulturist, will take place outdoors with live turtles and include information on native and non-native forage sources, the importance of water and ways to mimic the natural conditions of turtles. and seasonal rhythms. Sign up online. Tickets cost $ 25 ($ 20 for members). theodorepayne.org

July 17-18

The annual Plant-o-rama plant sale at Sherman Library & Gardens offers a wide range of special exotic, rare or just plain weird plants to admire and purchase from the Garden Nursery and four different plant organizations: Los Angeles International Fern Society, Saddleback Bromeliad Society, SoCal Hibiscus Society and Newport Harbor Orchid Society from 10:30 am to 4 pm daily at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Admission to the sale is free with your $ 5 entry to the garden. Members and children 3 and under enter free. thesherman.org

Summer musical walks in the Descanso gardens offers live classical music in different parts of the garden between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 1418 Descanso Drive in La Caada Flintridge. Performers include AKURA cellos, the Paul Livingstone ensemble: Arohi and the Yuval Ron ensemble with Manuel Gutierrez. One must reserve; tickets are $ 25 ($ 20 for members). Chairs, blankets, outdoor food and picnics are not allowed. descansogardens.org

July 21

Native California Potted Plants is a class offered by Flora Ito, Theodore Payne Foundation Nursery Sales Manager, 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Foundation Nursery, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. The class offers tips on the best native plants for containers and for creating habitat for pollinators like butterflies and bees, as well as a guided walk through the nursery. Masks are mandatory in kindergartens, and participants are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes when walking on uneven surfaces. Full water bottles and sun protection are also recommended. Tickets cost $ 25 ($ 20 for members). Sign up online. theodorepayne.org

22nd of July

Behind-the-scenes tour of the Theodore Payne Foundation nursery includes guided tours of plant propagation and seed saving facilities which are not generally open to the public from 7:30 am to 9 am at 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. Masks are mandatory on the crèche grounds and participants are requested to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes when walking on steep, uneven and sometimes wet surfaces. Full water bottles and sun protection are also recommended. Sign up online. Tickets are $ 10 (free for members). theodorepayne.org