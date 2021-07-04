Entertainment
Plant lovers: we found the 12 best events for you this month
Summer, and the plant shows are floooowing
OK, so I’m a little dizzy with the real-time factory events finally popping up in southern California. But wow, isn’t it great to be among other plant lovers this summer? There’s even a class in the style of your garden to become a habitat for desert turtles.
Send me your garden events in real time, [email protected], and maybe we will include them in our next calendar.
Until September 6
Summer evening walks to the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanic Gardens, Friday to Sunday until Labor Day, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Advance reservations required for members and the public; tickets are released every second Tuesday for the next two weeks. Café 1919 will be open until 7 p.m. and the store will remain open until 8 p.m. Huntington.org
Until September 12
Sherman Library and Gardens greenhouse is the summer exhibition of living room gardens with a botanical touch, such as the bedroom, with its flower bed, and the formal dining room, with garden tool cutlery and terracotta plates. The seven rooms are scattered throughout the gardens, which are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays until September 3. The exhibition is free with a $ 5 entry into the gardens (members and children of 3 and under free entry). thesherman.org
Until September 21
Nature of Sculpture II exhibition at the Arboretum features dozens of sculptures that highlight the interplay of art and nature in the gardens, which are open daily 9 am-7pm at 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. The exhibit is free with $ 15 entry ($ 11 for people 62 and over and students with ID, $ 5 for children 5 to 12, members and children under of 5 years enter free). Reservation required for non-members. arboretum.org
July 7
Guided tour of the demonstration garden of the municipal hydraulic district of Los Virgenes designed by Marilee Kuhlmann and Tom Rau of Urban Water Group landscapers, starting at 3:30 p.m. at 4232 Las Virgenes Road, # 1994, in Calabasas. Sign up online for this event, which is sponsored by Assn. professional landscapers from Greater Los Angeles. Tickets cost $ 15 (free for APLD members). apldca.org
July 10
Hot weather watering and plant protection is a workshop led by Conor Fitzpatrick, owner of Fig Earth Supply Nursery, 3577 N. Figueroa St. in Mount Washington. The class starts at 11 a.m. at the nursery and will include tips for keeping plants happy this summer. Prior registration required, tickets are $ 8. figearthsupply.com
July 16
Basics of caring for native plants with native plant enthusiast Erik Blank, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Theodore Payne Foundation Gardens, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. Learn how to care for native plants in the summer, when many go dormant. Participants must wear long pants and closed shoes to walk on sometimes steep and uneven terrain; Full water bottles and sun protection recommended. Masks are compulsory at the nursery. Sign up online. Tickets cost $ 15 ($ 12 for members). theodorepayne.org
July 16, 23 and 30
Live music in the gardens at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on three Fridays in July at Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive in La Caada Flintridge. The Paul Livingstone Ensemble presents on July 16, Yuval Ron Music on July 23 and SAKURA Cellos on July 30. Free with $ 15 entry to the gardens ($ 11 for seniors and students with ID and $ 5 for children aged 5 to 12). . Chairs, blankets, outdoor food and picnics are not allowed. descansogardens.org
July 17
Gardening with California Desert Turtles is a one-hour course starting at 10 a.m. at Theodore Payne Foundation, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. The course, taught by Katherine Pakradouni, a lifelong desert turtle keeper and native plant horticulturist, will take place outdoors with live turtles and include information on native and non-native forage sources, the importance of water and ways to mimic the natural conditions of turtles. and seasonal rhythms. Sign up online. Tickets cost $ 25 ($ 20 for members). theodorepayne.org
July 17-18
The annual Plant-o-rama plant sale at Sherman Library & Gardens offers a wide range of special exotic, rare or just plain weird plants to admire and purchase from the Garden Nursery and four different plant organizations: Los Angeles International Fern Society, Saddleback Bromeliad Society, SoCal Hibiscus Society and Newport Harbor Orchid Society from 10:30 am to 4 pm daily at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. Admission to the sale is free with your $ 5 entry to the garden. Members and children 3 and under enter free. thesherman.org
Summer musical walks in the Descanso gardens offers live classical music in different parts of the garden between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at 1418 Descanso Drive in La Caada Flintridge. Performers include AKURA cellos, the Paul Livingstone ensemble: Arohi and the Yuval Ron ensemble with Manuel Gutierrez. One must reserve; tickets are $ 25 ($ 20 for members). Chairs, blankets, outdoor food and picnics are not allowed. descansogardens.org
July 21
Native California Potted Plants is a class offered by Flora Ito, Theodore Payne Foundation Nursery Sales Manager, 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Foundation Nursery, 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. The class offers tips on the best native plants for containers and for creating habitat for pollinators like butterflies and bees, as well as a guided walk through the nursery. Masks are mandatory in kindergartens, and participants are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes when walking on uneven surfaces. Full water bottles and sun protection are also recommended. Tickets cost $ 25 ($ 20 for members). Sign up online. theodorepayne.org
22nd of July
Behind-the-scenes tour of the Theodore Payne Foundation nursery includes guided tours of plant propagation and seed saving facilities which are not generally open to the public from 7:30 am to 9 am at 10459 Tuxford St. in Sun Valley. Masks are mandatory on the crèche grounds and participants are requested to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes when walking on steep, uneven and sometimes wet surfaces. Full water bottles and sun protection are also recommended. Sign up online. Tickets are $ 10 (free for members). theodorepayne.org
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/lifestyle/story/2021-07-03/score-some-rare-and-exotic-plants-and-learn-how-to-tend-a-desert-tortoise
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]