Kankakee County Museum Hosts Events in July | Life





Daily Journal Staff Report The Kankakee County Museum organizes numerous events in honor of French heritage and a flag creation competition. Flag design The Kankakee County Museum is holding a competition to design its flag. This is open to all ages, and the entrances must be 12 feet by 18 feet. The entry fee is free for those 18 and under and is $ 10 for those 19 and over. The winner will receive $ 100 in cash and a lifetime museum membership. Entries must be labeled with the participant’s name, address, phone number and date of birth. Entrances are due August 31 and become the property of the museum. French heritage camp From July 13 to 16, the Kankakee County Historical Society will organize its first French heritage camp for children aged 8 to 12. Every day, participants will be immersed in the French language with history, culture, music, activities, crafts and games. Campers will be invited to perform during the Bastille Day Festival which will be held at the same location on July 17th. The cost is $ 50 for one child, $ 80 for two children (from the same household) or $ 100 for three or more children (from the same household). Register online at kankakeecountymuseum.com/exhibits, or stop by the Kankakee County Museum at 801 South 8th Avenue. The camp is located at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Bastille Day From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17, the French Heritage Museum organizes its July 14 every year to celebrate the French National Day. In honor of the region’s French roots, a day of celebration will be held at the historic Stone Barn in downtown Kankakee. Step outside to enjoy the music, vendors, history, and food. Stop to experience French culture and learn more about our communities, the first French settlers. Admission is free and the location is at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

