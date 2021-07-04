Many Independence Day Events Held in Wellsburg | News, Sports, Jobs

WELLSBURG – For many residents of Wellsburg, Independence Day is not just a time to celebrate the birth of America, but a time for reunions and homecoming, as families and friends get together for many events of his week.

The celebration continues this weekend with a free Refugee concert in Central Park at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Oil Can Derby at 9 a.m., a parade on Charles Street at 7 p.m. and a twilight fireworks display.

Many view the latter from the city’s 18th Street Park, but they can also be seen from many homes in Wellsburg.

Organized by a committee of volunteers with the financial support of many companies and the help of city officials and crews, the celebration included fishing, horseshoe and corn hole tournaments and a free concert each. six evenings.

This year, two neighborhood nights have been added, featuring music and food, in the downtown business district.

The Wellsburg July 4th committee promoted a weekly volleyball tournament hosted by the Crooked Dock restaurant and crafts and children’s activities hosted each morning at 4th Ward Park by members of the New Day Christian Center.

Kicking off in June, the free activities include the church’s community outreach, which hosted a community worship service in Central Park on June 27.

In recent years, local business owner Fred Marino has revived the Oil Can Derby, a soap car-style race named after what was then the main product of Eagle Manufacturing, a local industry. who sponsored it.

Runners are scheduled to train on Saturday morning on Fourth Street, the site of the competition, which will feature a series of heats starting at 9 a.m.

Barb Yoder, who co-chairs Wellsburg’s July 4 committee with Darin Pizer, said celebrating Independence Day is a tradition that many current and former residents look forward to.

“It brings a lot of people. You get a lot of locals and former residents coming back to town ”, she said, adding that much was lacking when the pandemic forced the group to cancel it last year.

Of the week’s many events, only the Oil Can Derby took place, before a ban on community events was ordered, while Randy Hood, the former owner of Traubert Pharmacy; and Rich Lucas, chairman of Main Street Bank, stepped forward to fund a fireworks display to be viewed from residents’ homes.

Yoder said as soon as they knew the festivities would be allowed this year, she and the rest of the committee set about organizing them.

She noted that as in the past, many local businesses have provided funds for concerts and other events while the Wellsburg Council has provided funds for the fireworks and that city crews and the police assisted with preparations and security.

Yoder said others had helped in various ways, noting that students in Brooke High School’s career engineering department built the boards used in the group’s corn hole tournament and renovated them this year.

She said she was happy to have local youth involved, adding that participants at Wellsburg Junior Police Academy, a summer camp hosted by Brooke County Deputy Chief Sheriff Scott Adams and d others, will appear in Sunday’s parade in a colored guard and on a float.

Yoder has been involved with the committee for at least 40 years and has watched it grow in recent years.

She recalled a time when she was limited to three days of activities organized mostly around the city’s Sixth Street Wharf, with local bands performing at the quayside.

Fireworks were set off near the old Wellsburg high school and people gathered in the football stadium to watch, she noted.

Local resident Greg Hall was among those who attended one of the concerts who shared fond memories of past celebrations.

As a teenager, he was one of many young park wardens hired to organize games for children at local parks all summer under the direction of the late Betty Carr. In this capacity, he participated in the creation of floats for the Independence Day parade.

When asked what he likes most about the current observance, Hall said: “I like to come and see the bets of these groups. I also come to the parade every year.

“And they made some really good fireworks for the little town that we have here. They don’t skimp on them ”, he added.

Marc Carte, a younger participant, was also asked about his favorite event.

“These concerts. I am there for everyone. The people you haven’t seen in years are here. It’s the best,” said Carte.

(Scott can be contacted at [email protected])