Entertainment
Many Independence Day Events Held in Wellsburg | News, Sports, Jobs
WELLSBURG – For many residents of Wellsburg, Independence Day is not just a time to celebrate the birth of America, but a time for reunions and homecoming, as families and friends get together for many events of his week.
The celebration continues this weekend with a free Refugee concert in Central Park at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Oil Can Derby at 9 a.m., a parade on Charles Street at 7 p.m. and a twilight fireworks display.
Many view the latter from the city’s 18th Street Park, but they can also be seen from many homes in Wellsburg.
Organized by a committee of volunteers with the financial support of many companies and the help of city officials and crews, the celebration included fishing, horseshoe and corn hole tournaments and a free concert each. six evenings.
This year, two neighborhood nights have been added, featuring music and food, in the downtown business district.
The Wellsburg July 4th committee promoted a weekly volleyball tournament hosted by the Crooked Dock restaurant and crafts and children’s activities hosted each morning at 4th Ward Park by members of the New Day Christian Center.
Kicking off in June, the free activities include the church’s community outreach, which hosted a community worship service in Central Park on June 27.
In recent years, local business owner Fred Marino has revived the Oil Can Derby, a soap car-style race named after what was then the main product of Eagle Manufacturing, a local industry. who sponsored it.
Runners are scheduled to train on Saturday morning on Fourth Street, the site of the competition, which will feature a series of heats starting at 9 a.m.
Barb Yoder, who co-chairs Wellsburg’s July 4 committee with Darin Pizer, said celebrating Independence Day is a tradition that many current and former residents look forward to.
“It brings a lot of people. You get a lot of locals and former residents coming back to town ”, she said, adding that much was lacking when the pandemic forced the group to cancel it last year.
Of the week’s many events, only the Oil Can Derby took place, before a ban on community events was ordered, while Randy Hood, the former owner of Traubert Pharmacy; and Rich Lucas, chairman of Main Street Bank, stepped forward to fund a fireworks display to be viewed from residents’ homes.
Yoder said as soon as they knew the festivities would be allowed this year, she and the rest of the committee set about organizing them.
She noted that as in the past, many local businesses have provided funds for concerts and other events while the Wellsburg Council has provided funds for the fireworks and that city crews and the police assisted with preparations and security.
Yoder said others had helped in various ways, noting that students in Brooke High School’s career engineering department built the boards used in the group’s corn hole tournament and renovated them this year.
She said she was happy to have local youth involved, adding that participants at Wellsburg Junior Police Academy, a summer camp hosted by Brooke County Deputy Chief Sheriff Scott Adams and d others, will appear in Sunday’s parade in a colored guard and on a float.
Yoder has been involved with the committee for at least 40 years and has watched it grow in recent years.
She recalled a time when she was limited to three days of activities organized mostly around the city’s Sixth Street Wharf, with local bands performing at the quayside.
Fireworks were set off near the old Wellsburg high school and people gathered in the football stadium to watch, she noted.
Local resident Greg Hall was among those who attended one of the concerts who shared fond memories of past celebrations.
As a teenager, he was one of many young park wardens hired to organize games for children at local parks all summer under the direction of the late Betty Carr. In this capacity, he participated in the creation of floats for the Independence Day parade.
When asked what he likes most about the current observance, Hall said: “I like to come and see the bets of these groups. I also come to the parade every year.
“And they made some really good fireworks for the little town that we have here. They don’t skimp on them ”, he added.
Marc Carte, a younger participant, was also asked about his favorite event.
“These concerts. I am there for everyone. The people you haven’t seen in years are here. It’s the best,” said Carte.
(Scott can be contacted at [email protected])
Sources
2/ https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/07/many-independence-day-events-held-in-wellsburg/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]