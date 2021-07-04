Megan Fox is so attractive that I felt like she was “overlooked” in Hollywood.

Megan Fox says, “Because of her beauty, she has been overlooked because of her talent and intelligence.”

The “Jennifer’s Body” star is still a sexy, stupid girl because Hollywood was “patriarchal, misogynistic hell” in the first half of her career and no one has rated her acting skills. Said he was cast like.

The 35-year-old actress, who has a relationship with rap rocker Machine Gun Kelly, also recalled being criticized for ‘talking’ about other women.

She told the Washington Post: “At least for the first decade of my career, if that makes sense, I think I’m widely recognized as a shallow succubus.

“And that started to change recently when people reviewed my interview, heard me speak and started to look at me differently.

“I got so lost that I tried to figure out how to value and find purpose in this horrible, patriarchal and misogynistic hell that Hollywood was at the time.

“I disagreed with this already, so everyone, including the other women, accepted me in a very negative way for doing it.”

She continued, “I was never really established as talented.

“People were surprised how interesting I was.

“Not only is my ability to handle comedy overlooked, but I’m still surprised people tend to overlook my relative skill.

“When I have a ridiculous amount of material that can educate you in other ways, why is it wasted so much? “