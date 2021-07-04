At Dance Force in Rotterdam, “everyone is a star”

For Cara DeMeo, learning to dance is much more than mastering a flawless pirouette or an illusion.

The teacher, dancer, choreographer and business owner runs Dance Force in Rotterdam, where she aims to empower students through dance.

Since opening the school in 1998, at the age of 17, she has grown from 60 students to over 300; from having a location in Schenectady to a second in Amsterdam.

Our slogan is Dance: Where everyone is a star. So I think dancing is important for learning and having fun. It’s not just about being the best, DeMeo said. It is a self-esteem builder. . . It is learning through movement, expressing yourself, freeing yourself from this daily burden and doing your best.

Growing up in Rotterdam, DeMeo started taking dance lessons at the age of 5 and learned all possible dance styles. She also spent 15 years participating in dance competitions.

She started helping out with classes at a young age. I think I was just a little more mature than normal, DeMeo said.

In the months following her graduation from Schalmont High School, she opened Dance Force on Broadway with the help of her family members.

We rented one side of the building and started small, then I got lucky right away because people recognized my name because I was part of the community, so they signed up right away, a declared DeMeo. I just wished I had enough people to pay the bills. It was just me, one teacher.

She has taught jazz, ballet, tap and other dance classes six days a week. She also formed a competition team, which the school still has today, traveling to compete throughout the tri-state area.

I think it helps to build a team and then they have fun doing it because they are more efficient. . . it’s not really about competitive advantage, it’s more like seeing what’s out there and getting down to it too, DeMeo said.

New space

Over the years, DeMeo has been able to call on a dozen teachers to offer more classes, including gymnastics and hip hop. With the extra classes, more students came, and a few years ago DeMeo realized that the small space they had started in on Broadway at Schenectady was not going to cut it.

We have passed it. There is really only on-street parking, DeMeo said.

In 2019, she decided to try her luck at 590 Giffords Church Road in Rotterdam, which was once the Pine Grove Primary School and more recently a daycare center, although the building had been vacant for some time before DeMeo bought it. .

He was in very poor condition. We had burst pipes, we had suspended ceilings. He stayed here for three years without anyone touching him, DeMeo said.

With the help of the community they replaced the floors and mirrors and spent about six months renovating the space and they were finally able to open the doors for students in January 2020. Before that they also had to get the permission from the city of Rotterdam to change. zoning to commercial property. While Dance Force occupies 85% of the building, three other women-owned businesses have also moved in, including Zen Den, Force Fitness and Skinfit.

Unfortunately, shortly after the new location opened, DeMeo had to close the doors due to the pandemic.

We had to close for six months. . . It was tough, and we took Zoom classes just to stay afloat for a while, DeMeo said.

They lost about a third of their students during that time, although since they reopened in-person classes in September, many have returned. The school converted into a dance studio is spacious, with several studio spaces on the second floor to accommodate classes and events of varying sizes.

There is a large waiting room on the first floor, with a row of televisions so parents can watch their children while they enjoy jazz, tap dancing, ballet, gymnastics, etc.

Former students bring in girls

Jordan Massie is one such parent, although his experience with Dance Force dates back to the early days of school. Massie was one of DeMeos’ first students and started tap dance lessons at the age of 6. She’s been tapping for several years and remembers enjoying meeting different people my age that I didn’t go to school with, but also learning the technique, learning a synchronized dance and being able to do it in front of people because it’s is what you do as a child. , in your room you listen to music, you invent dances. So I always thought it was cool to be able to do it with other people, Massie said.

For the past few years, Massie has taken her daughter Amaiah to Dance Force classes.

I always said if I ever had a daughter I wanted her to dance, Massie said.

The 11-year-old has done everything from jazz and acro to gymnastics and ballet, and is also part of the dance studios competition team.

Taking Amaiah to classes at the Broadway site, however, ushered in a flood of memories and a sense of nostalgia, Massie said. Now that there is a bigger studio, there is so much more space. It’s so much more refreshing that everyone can walk in at the same time.

Brittany Lanning, also one of DeMeos’ first students, continued the dance tradition and began bringing her 4-year-old daughter to Dance Force.

She loves him so much. She used to dance in our living room before and that’s how I knew she was going to love dancing, which is why I signed her up so early, Lanning said.

She started dancing at Dance Force around the age of 10 and quickly became a dedicated student, taking dance lessons four nights a week and competing on the competitive team.

However, in hindsight, what stands out most is not a particular victory or dance, his DeMeos encouragement and his love of dancing.

The only thing I remember throughout it all is how much Cara was nurtured and how she just tried to take her love for dancing and help you learn to love dancing too. She didn’t just teach; she was helping you learn to love dancing, Lanning said.

DeMeo passes this love on to his daughter Mia Jones, who also dances at school.

With Dance Force, DeMeo wants to create an environment that is far removed from what people saw in the intense Dance Moms reality series.

The character of dancing moms on the show isn’t quite what it needs to be. It can be, and there are places like it, but they weren’t like this, DeMeo said.

It is a family business. It’s very tight. My teachers are people I danced with or people I went to school with. . . It’s a whole cycle of trust. It doesn’t have to be a certain way and it can be just for fun and pure enjoyment.

For more information on Dance Force, including classes and registration, visit Dance Force on Facebook or danceforceinc.com.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Entertainment