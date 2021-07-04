Family Man actor opens up about Lonavala’s secret, upcoming plans – the New Indian Express





Sharad Kelkar has a thing for cliff junkies. Earlier, he let the public guess “why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” in Baahubali 1 (he was the voice of ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas in the epic series). Now his fans are wondering ‘what happened to Lonavala? As The Family Man season 2 (where he plays Arvind who is in love with Priyamani’s character, Suchitra) ends without clearing up the air on the visit to Lonavala from Arvind and Suchitra in season 1. Ask Kelkar and he’s mom . “Maybe Season 3 will reveal the secret,” he said mischievously. Season 2 of The Family Man actually disappointed his fans as they believed the actor had a raw contract with virtually no screen time. Kelkar is undisturbed, “It’s up to the creators and how they want to explore the plot.” From carving out a place on television with roles in Bairi Piya (2010) and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (2012), he moved on to the big screen with Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela de Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2013. Although this It was a big break, playing a supporting role – with negative undertones, to boot – quickly typified him in Bollywood. “It is the bane of our industry. Filmmakers are not inclined to take risks. They like to choose people they have seen earlier in a particular role. And I don’t really blame them. With the amount of money that goes up on each film, prudence is part of the game, ”explains the actor. Luckily for him, two films in 2020 offered him a chance to prove his acting skills: Tanhaji, in which he played King Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; and Laxmii, where he bravely decided to portray a transgender. “When these films came to me, I knew I had to accept them. Completely different from each other, they gave me the chance to prove that I was more than just muscles, ”he says. While playing King Maratha brought its own burden of embracing the nuances of a period character, it was Laxmii who actually made the actor in him stand out. Playing a transgender who has been wronged and killed, then returns to haunt the culprits, Kelkar has barely had 15 minutes in the film. But all he had to do was prove that he was an actor worth the money. Wasn’t he afraid to take on such a role? “Not really. When Akshay Kumar (who was the film’s headliner) recommended me for the project, I went for it. I knew this character would leave his mark,” he says. The actor, who has also been part of Marathi and Telugu cinema, is now eagerly awaiting his Tamil debut, Ayalaan, in addition to his first major role in a solo actor project, Deja vu. So what is it that drives him forward in the film industry? “It’s not as bad as it is claimed. Also, if two things are not right for you, why bother? Focus on the 98 things that are left, ”the actor explains. As the interview draws to a close, in a rare frank moment, Kelkar says, “You know, I used to stutter. I was mercilessly harassed as a child for this. But look at me now; I work in a profession that requires me to use my speaking skills. And you realize that here is an actor who believes in himself and who doesn’t get bogged down in criticism.

