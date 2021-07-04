TV Revivals: Which actors left the iCarly, Sex & The City shows [PHOTOS]

TV covers have always been quite polarizing, but there is one thing all fans can agree on: If you want to bring a show to life, you better do it with as many original actors as possible.

Unfortunately, as we’ve seen far too many times, it’s easier said than done. From behind-the-scenes disputes to career retreats, there are plenty of reasons an artist may choose not to reprise a role decades later. To that end, TVLine takes stock of all the times we’ve been disappointed with the absence of an original actor on a relaunched show.

As always, this list comes with a big old SPOIL ALERT. We are going to come back to a fairly eclectic mix of covers, Girl meets the world at Will & Grace, then you better be all caught up. Or just not worried. Either one works for us!

Oh, one more thing to note: For this list, we haven’t included the actors whose deaths have kept them from returning to the show. It would be fucked up.

Which of these shows suffered (or will suffer) from a missing star? And which one would you add to our list? Leave a comment with your thoughts below.