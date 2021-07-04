Rekindling Christmas nominated for Daytime Emmy, starring Bryan in Hollywood | Local News





Support local journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}} Atwood said the story, written by Ganieres’ wife Rebekah, sets the film apart from the rest of the Christmas genre as it deals with real struggles of love and loss during the holidays that people can relate to. Michael Patrick Lane, the film’s lead actor and a native of Bryan-College Station, said the best part of the nomination is that it’s about the film as a whole, not one person in particular. It’s pretty amazing to be one of the five films in this category, he said. The funny thing is that you are recognized for your work; everyone is recognized for their work, and it’s really fair, I don’t know, it touches my heart. It’s cool because you do projects out of passion and love and you put everything you can into them. The project did not have the budget of some of the other nominees in the category, he said, but it is able to compete with these larger films due to the community’s willingness to help and support the movie. Our locations were amazing and it really made everything stand out because Bryan gave us full access, he said. Raini Rodriguez, also a native of Bryan and starring in the film, said that regardless of the outcome on July 18, it’s an honor to receive the nomination. So that I could kind of bring Hollywood back to Bryan and know that all of those people who watched our movie on the nomination ballot, they saw Bryan, Texas, she said. They saw the gasoline; they saw the people; they saw the community, and you can feel it throughout the movie. You can feel the love. Knowing that my peers have recognized this is so phenomenal.

