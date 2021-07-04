Are you ready? RMD actor says he’s sharing photos of Bad Boy ahead of 60th birthday





Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo continued to defy age with his appearance, especially before his birthday

The movie star who will mark 60 on July 6 recently impressed fans on social media with beautiful photos of himself

Popular Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD undoubtedly lives up to his role as the industry-designated zaddy as he continues to impress fans with his social media posts. The best actor, who will mark 60 years on July 6, 2021, has continued to prepare his fans ahead of the big day by whetting their appetites with some pretty pictures online. Taking to his verified Instagram page, RMD shares a new set of beautiful photos of himself where he gave off bad boy vibes. RMD shares photos of bad boys ahead of her 60th birthday. Photos: @mofedamijo.

In one of the snaps, the movie star rocked a simple white crew-neck shirt and paired it with a printed jacket he wore over his shoulder and a matching bottom. The actor who also appears to be a jewelry lover wore chunky bracelets and necklaces. In the caption of the post, he greeted his fellow July babies. In another post, RMD rocked a red themed outfit. His long red jacket also seemed to greatly impress fans. The actor also tied a cute silk scarf around his neck as he posed for the camera. In his caption, he asked his fans if they were ready for his birthday because he was. He wrote: Whatever can happen on this anniversary eh, make it happen. I'm ready ! The question is to say una loan? Fans and colleagues react to RMD photos Fans took to the actor comments section to show her some love. Read what they had to say below: South Korea : We are ready. Limarpearl: Relax with us o SD. Stylerave_: E suffocate! . Weirdmcofficial: Chai chai chai the color the cut the style ahhhh. Kunleremiofficial: Baba will drop us the 60th tension oh Lawdy Lawd …. Isimeh_: E go too choke … happy birthday in advance boss.

