Kartik Aaryans Bollywood Films Satyanarayan Ki Katha To Get New Title To Avoid Hurt Feelings





Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryans just changed his title after the creators of Satyanarayan Ki Katha decided to change the name to avoid hurting religious feelings.

Director Sameer Vidwans released a statement on social media, which was shared by Aaryanm while adding that a new title would be announced soon.

A film title is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have made the decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting feelings even if it is purely unintentional. The film’s producers and the creative team also fully support this decision. We will announce a new title for our love story as we travel, the release said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures, the film marks Aaryans’ first collaboration with them. The original title of the film has already received negative reactions on social media after its announcement on June 23, for hurting religious feelings.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood film has undergone a title change despite objection from right-wing outfits. Sanjay Leela Bhansali changed the name of his film Ram Leela to Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela after several groups raised objections. The director was also forced to change the title of his film Padmaavati to Padmaavat after the filmmaker and his star Deepika Padukone received death threats.

Currently, objections have also been raised over the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Prithiviraj, after a right-wing political group in India offended the title of Yash Raj Films’ era saga, claiming that it was an insult to the Indian Hindu leader, and demanded that the film be shown to them before its release to the public

