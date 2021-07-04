Allison Mack: Hollywood Actor With Key Role In Nxivm’s Abusive Sexual Cult | US News

Allison Mack, the actress best known for her lead role in the series Smallville, put on a very different look from the woman who arrived at the same Brooklyn courthouse in early 2018 to be brought to justice for manipulating women to become sex slaves within the Nxivm car. – empowerment group.

At the time, she was confident and cleverly carried the image of a successful Hollywood actor. On Wednesday, she had her head bowed, her blond hair obscuring her face, wearing a simple dress resembling a sack of penitents.

At the time, she was unsure whether she would be sentenced to up to 17 years, as per sentencing guidelines, or up to 40 years at the discretion of the courts. Or as prosecutors recommended after Mack pleaded guilty and started cooperating with the government, something much less.

Eventually, Mack, 39, was sentenced to three years and three years of probation. Plus a fine and 1,000 hours of community service. From the bottom of my heart and soul, I am sorry, she told the court, reiterating the apologies she made to the victims earlier in the week.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Nicholas Garaufis described his predicament during the sentencing of Mack, who the court said had been both the victim and the executor of Keith Raniere, founder of Nxivms. Mack served as a frontline master in Dominus Obsequious Sororium, or Master Over Slave Women, a subgroup created by Raniere that required recruits to serve as slaves.

Raniere himself was sentenced to 120 years last year.

How Mack fell into Raniere’s service, and in turn became one of Nxivms’ most senior exponents and abusers, has been linked to other high-profile criminal sexual abuse cases, including those against Harvey. Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. It was a story of abuse, power and enrichment that left a trail of victims whose lives changed forever.

But on one crucial point, they are different: Mack didn’t need power or wealth. As a celebrity, she had both. Instead, she became Ranieres consigliere through a lure of self-improvement, self-action, self-actualization or, in common terms, well-being.

Mack had willfully enslaved, destabilized and manipulated women, Garaufis said from the bench.

You were able to use your status as a well-known public figure to gain credibility and influence with Nxivm and DOS recruits, he said. You capitalized on your fame and these people’s desire to be close to you, told them you were recruiting them for a female empowerment sorority, and twisted and obscured the basic facts of the organization.

According to prosecutors, it lacked any insight into the membership that the group stigmatized women, forced them to participate in sex acts and prepared sex partners for Raniere.

But Garaufis accepted Macks’ tearful statement I renounce Keith Raniere and all his teachings have noted his cooperation in Raniere’s pursuit, his rehabilitation efforts, and his attempts to apologize to the victims.

For victims, this may not be enough.

Jessica Joan, who enrolled in an Executive Success Program (ESP) through Nxivm and later listed as Jane Doe 2 in raniereS’s arrest warrant, assisted in the case against the two, denied Macks’ apology, calling her an evil sociopath, a threat to society and a danger to innocent human beings in a victim impact statement.

I would say I am disappointed. I respect the judge, but personally I would have felt more vindication with a harsher sentence, Joan told The Guardian. Allison has the ability to create harm and devastation. She was 100% a conscious attacker with malicious intent, but I can’t deny that she was also victimized by Keith.

According to a profile in the hollywood reporter, Mack joined the group in 2006 after attending a two-day introduction to Jness, a workshop on the women’s movement within Nxivm. She was 23 and was filming Smallville at the time.

Former Nxivm members said Raniere asked the members to roll out the red carpet and the Mack love bomb. After several days, and after learning that Raniere could help her in her career, the actress accepted an invitation to visit the group’s headquarters in Albany, New York.

Mack flew on a private jet to Albany to meet Raniere in person. She stayed, moving to the second highest position in the group.

Among the coercive measures DOS used on its victims were starvation and obtaining blackmail material in the form of sex tapes and, in the case of a woman identified only as Nicole, a letter falsely claiming that her father had her. had sexually assaulted. Among these methods was the marking of recruits with an amalgamation of Macks and Ranieres initials with a hot cauterizing pen, a tactic sometimes administered forcefully and without consent.

In a recording Mack gave to prosecutors, Raniere can be heard asking him: do you think the person who is marked should be completely naked and somehow held at the table as some sort of, almost, like a sacrifice?

That anyone submits to or condones such an act seems unimaginable. But DOS, and Nxivm more broadly, were powerful groups that attracted a lot of them and came to dominate their members.

For many, the offer of personal and career advancement assistance, even at the cost of thousands of dollars in fees, was irresistible. They presented a program that enabled you to become a high caliber, high performing person, realizing your potential. Sounds good to me. I was held back by my trauma, including the sexual abuse. Allison said she would advise me. I thought she could help me, Joan said.

Mack was not the cult’s only high-level follower.

Few have proven to be as vulnerable to Nxivms’ lure as Seagram heiresses Clare and Sarah Bronfman, who have each contributed up to $ 100 million to the group. Clare Bronfman, who was not directly associated with DOS operations and refused to give up on Raniere, is currently serving an 81-month sentence after pleading guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to cover up and harbor an undocumented immigrant for profit ; Sarah, who has partially withdrawn from the group and has not been charged, is believed to be in Portugal.

Mack, who was born in 1982 to American parents in Preetz, Germany, and started acting in commercials at age four, was approached at age 18 to audition for Smallville for the role of the proto Lois Lane .

By the time of the shows’ fifth season, she attended her first Jness / Nxivm reunion. Over time, she began to reject friends who didn’t join the group and became more and more islander. Soon she was fully sucked into the group.

In court, Mack described his own behavior as abusive, heinous and illegal.

But for Joan, those words were surprisingly similar to the letter she had received from Mack. [They were] lots of generalized, dull excuses without any real depth or authenticity, she said.

Last Wednesday, Joan said, Mack had simply offered the same thing but with tears.