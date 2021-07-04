Actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi call off engagement





Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Actor Mehreen Pirzada and politician Bhavya Bishnoi have “amicably” decided not to organize their wedding, nearly four months after their engagement. Pirzada and Bishnoi took to their respective social media accounts on Saturday and released statements canceling the engagement. Pirzada, who has appeared in the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film “Phillauri”, said the decision was made by the duo “in the best interests”. “With respect from my heart, I would like to say that from now on, I no longer have any association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This is the only statement I will make. about this and I hope everyone respects my confidentiality as this is a very private matter. “In the meantime, I will continue to work and look forward to giving my best in my future endeavors and performances,” the 26-year-old actor wrote. Bishnoi, grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, said the former couple agreed to call off the engagement due to “differences in values ​​and compatibility.” “I walk away from it with my head held high knowing that I left no stone unturned to show the utmost love and respect to Mehreen and her family. I leave with no regrets. I guess we were too good one for the other, and fate would have otherwise, ”said Bishnoi, 28. In his statement, Bishnoi also alleged that some people were spreading “lies” about his family and warned against legal action. “For some people who are spreading lies about my family and me, I owe you no explanation. But if your lies come to my knowledge, I will hold you personally and legally responsible. My family and I live with integrity, and have it. greater respect for women. If fake mud stories make you happy, then ask for help, “Bishnoi wrote. Pirazada and Bishnoi got engaged on March 12 in Jaipur. On the work side, the actor will soon be seen in the Telugu comedy “F3”, a sequel to the 2019 film “F2: Fun and Frustration”. PTI JUR RDS RDS Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

