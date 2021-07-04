Connect with us

Boss Baby: Voice Casting for Family Businesses

The followingtheBoss Baby: Family businessbrings back the cast from the original film, while also introducing new characters (and voices). Released on July 2, 2021, the family film continues the story in the original American animated feature film,The boss baby, which debuted in 2017. The film again centers around the Templeton brothers, but with a twist.

boss baby 2takes place decades after the originalBoss Baby(and its spinoff Netflix animated series). Tim Templeton is now a stay-at-home dad raising two daughters, while his former “boss baby” brother Ted has grown into a very successful businessman. The two have completely forgotten their adventures with Baby Corp; However, when a new emergency threatens the organization, Ted and Tim are recruited by Tina Tim’s baby girl and the Baby Corp agent to go undercover on a mission of critical importance.

Most of the original cast fromBoss Babyreprise their roles as animated characters in the sequel, with one notable exception. James Marsden takes on the role of Tobey Maguire, while a rising child star takes over the role of Tim’s daughter. A number of notable celebrity voices have been added to the mix, thanks to the addition of a new antagonist and other supporting characters. Here are all the main roles inboss baby 2, as well as from where viewers could recognize the voices.

Alec Baldwinas Ted Templeton Jr.

Alec Baldwin Boss Baby 2

Alec Baldwin returns to voice Theodore Lindsey “Ted” Templeton Jr. in boss baby 2. While in the previous film (and the Netflix series Back to business), Ted was a super star at Baby Corp, inFamily affairhe is an adult and very successful, but at the cost of being alienated and isolated from others. Baldwin has enjoyed a long career in both television and feature film (and theater), but is best known for roles like Jack Donaghy in30 Rock, andAlan Hunley, (the director of the Central Intelligence Agency) inMission: Impossible Rogue NationandMission Impossible Fallout not to mention his unforgettable monologue inGlengarry Glen Ross, and his impressions of Donald Trump onSNL.

James Marsdenas Tim Templeton

Tim Boss Baby 2 James Marsden

Ted’s older brother, Timothy Leslie “Tim” Templeton, also returns inThe Boss Baby: family business, but is now voiced by James Marsden. In the previous film, young Tim was voiced by Miles Bakshi, while Tobey Maguire provided the voice for the adult version (who was the film’s narrator). Marsden is perhaps best known for playing Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in Fox’sX Menmovies, Teddy Flood in HBOWestworldseries, and Sheriff TomWachowski inSonic the hedgehog.

Amy Sedarisas Tina Templeton

Boss Baby 2 Amy Sedaris

One of the most powerful additions toFamily affairis the hilarious Amy Sedaris, who plays Tina Templeton, Tim’s baby girl and the latest generation of a “boss baby” for Baby Corp. Sedaris is an actor; his breakout role was as Jerri Blank in cult favorite short-livedStrangers with candy. Sedaris also had memorable roles as Mimi Kanasis inUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the brave mechanic Peli Motto inThe Mandalorian.His distinct voice may also be familiar toBoJack Cavalierfans since playing Princess Carolyn for all six seasons.

Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton

Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton Baby Boss 2

Tim’s eldest daughter, Tabitha Templeton, is voiced by Ariana Greenblatt (replacing Nina Zoe Bakshi from the first film). Tabitha is a gifted student, but her dedication to her studies at the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood drives her to separate from Tim. Greenblatt is a rising child star whose main role was in the television seriesStuck in the middle. She has appeared in several major films, most notably as the young Gamora inAvengers: Infinity War,Julia inThe one and only Ivan, and young Nina inIn the heights. Greenblatt also played Minnow inLove and monsters.

Jeff Goldblum as Dr Armstrong

Jeff Goldblum Dr Armstrong Boss Baby 2

Jeff Goldblum plays the main antagonist inboss baby 2: Dr. Erwin Armstrong, founder and operator of a chain of specialty schools: The Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. Goldblum is a Hollywood icon, best known for her two previous roles in pop culture staples likeFly,jurassic park, andIndependence Day,as well as more recent roles such as Zack Nichols inLaw and order: criminal intent, Deputy Kovacs inThe Grand Hotel Budapest and great master inThor: Ragnarok.

Boss Baby 2 Support Roles

Boss Baby 2 eva longoria jimmy kimmel lisa kudrow

Eva Longoria as Carol:Longoria plays Tim’s wife Carol, a very busy working mom. Longoria is best known for playing the role of Gabrielle SolisinDesperate housewives, as well as his short-lived sitcomserial.Longoria also has several high profile advertising deals, appearing in advertising for big brands like Bebe Sport, L’OralandNew York & Co.

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton Sr.:Kimmel is reprising his role as the father of Ted Sr., Tim and Ted Jr.. Kimmel is the host and executive producer of the long-running late night series.Jimmy Kimmel live. The comedian has also hosted (or appeared in) a number of other television programs, such asThe show of man andEarn money from Ben Stein.

Lisa Kudrowas Janice Templeton: Kudrow is also reprising her role as the mother of Janice, Tim and Ted Jr.. Kudrow is better known as Phoebe Buffay fromFriends, although she remained active in the industry. Kudrow has appeared in a number of television series sinceFriends, includingScandal, The Return, BoJack Horseman andSpace force.

James McGrath as Wizzie:McGrath returns to voice Wizzie, Tim’s old wizarding awakening from his childhood. In addition to his work in theBoss Babyfranchise, McGrath also appeared in the comedy Come on man come on, as well as various short films.

Raphael Alejandro as Nathan / Lead Baby Ninja: Alejandrop provides the voices of young tyrant Nathan, as well as the Chief Baby Ninja working for Dr. Armstrong. Alejandro has already appeared inOnce upon a timelike Roland, as well asSuperimposedin the role of Matteo Silva.

Serenity Brown as Meghan:Brown appears as student pianist Meghan. The actress is best recognized by her roles as Boonlinka inBlack jesusand get startedPuppy Dog Buddies.

