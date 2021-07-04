A new filming paradise for Bangladeshi filmmakers





Film Valley, one of the largest private film cities in the country, opened recently. Located in Dhamrai, Savar, this filming location covers three and a half hectares of land. It is built in honor of showbiz legends beloved by audiences in Bangladesh. Film Valley is planned by Ismile Hossain Nayon and Nur Jaman Raja, directors of Golpagar Entertainment, and funded by engineer ASM Haider, president of Euro Group. It is performed under the direction of ABM Nasimuzzaman of Golpagar Interior. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Childhood friends, Nur Jaman Raja and Ismile Hossain Nayon have always dreamed of creating a city of cinema, and their common interest in art and cinema only contributed positively to this ambition. “Working together in both Golpagar Entertainment and Golpagar Interior has been quite an experience, from the early days until we grew up together. Today we are finally living the dream of creating Film Valley,” shares Nur Jaman Raja . “This success came after a lot of rejections and hard work.” The demand for safe filming locations has become a necessity for the entertainment industry. With this in mind, Film Valley offers safety and security measures for its visiting film crews. “I myself have worked on a few projects. There are very few suitable film cities that provide all kinds of resources and comfort for actors, crew members and filmmakers. So, I worked out this plan, and it took us about four years to found this city, ”adds Ismile Hossain Nayon. Hiring film locations and setting up sets require financial means and time. “Here at Film Valley, we provide all the support a film production team needs. This not only saves unnecessary expenses, but also saves the team a lot of time, ”adds Nur Jaman Raja. Film Valley seeks to restore and cherish the legacy of the entertainment industry, while providing solutions for filmmakers seeking safe places to perform their creative productions. “As we fight the coronavirus pandemic, the inclination of the public towards the media, especially the entertainment industry, has increased dramatically,” shares ASM Haider. “This need has given way to the emergence of video streaming platforms for South Asian audiences, especially Bangla content, for Bangla speakers.” Film Valley seeks to organize filming in accordance with the regulations of the government and other filming houses. It has five designated film floors and six independent studios. Four shooting stages are named after Nayak Raj Razzak, Abdullah Al Mamun, Jashim and Humayun Faridee. The fifth floor is dedicated to the famous filmmaker Zahir Raihan. The studios are named after Salman Shah, Zafar Iqbal, Manna, Anwar Hossain, Dildar and Kabori. In addition, Film Valley has a lakeside location called Suchitra Sen Shorobor, Humayun Ahmed Tennis Court, and plenty of outdoor settings. The Cinema City also offers an uninterrupted supply of electricity, water and gas, parking and overnight accommodation for visitors. “Designing a movie city is never easy. It took a lot of team effort to finally achieve this,” says architect ABM Nasimuzzaman. “My heart fills with joy when I see months of discussion and conception physically present before my eyes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/arts-entertainment/news/new-shooting-paradise-bangladeshi-filmmakers-2123773 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos