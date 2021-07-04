Luxury picnic businesses compete with Tucson’s heat to create magical memories | Entertainment





Guadalupe Zepeda, owner of Palafox Projects, encourages her clients to book picnics between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. or 8 a.m. due to the extreme heat of the summer months. I’m going to call the customers and tell them, are you sure you want to do it at noon? Because it’s very, very, very hot. Then I will offer a large umbrella and more water, or seek shade (at the park) for the picnic, Zepeda said. For local picnic planners, Tucsons’ occasional unpredictable weather is the most difficult part of running a picnic business. Some of Washburns picnics are planned at least a month in advance, which she says makes it difficult to gauge what the weather will be like on the day of the event. Zepeda found herself facing unpredictable weather last spring as she was packing a big luxury picnic for around 30 people and a storm came in and destroyed everything, she said. Due to the storm, she lost two large umbrellas and wicker furniture. Instead of packing up the remaining setup, Zepeda told her client to give her 30 minutes and she would start over and reset the arrangement for the event. Zepeda says that she ended up losing money that day because of the destroyed items and although she is not rich, she feels rich with the opportunity to create beautiful picnics. After leaving her hometown of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico 20 years ago, Zepeda moved to Tucson and became a cosmetologist, a career field in which she still works today. Last September, she launched Palafox Projects and started doing side table landscapes with the help of her daughters.

