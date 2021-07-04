Taapsee Pannu on Wage Gaps in Bollywood: Men Who Started With Me Earn 3-5 Times What I Do | Bollywood





Taapsee Pannu weighed on the pay gap between male and female actors. She said actresses who ask for more money are considered difficult, while if a male actor increases their fees, it is seen as a sign of success. In a new interview, Taapsee Pannu also spoke about women-centric films made on a lower budget and how audiences are responsible for them as well. Speaking to the National Bulletin, Taapsee said: If an actress asks for more, she is characterized as difficult and problematic and if a man asks for more, it is a mark of her success. The difference is that the men who started with me earn 3 to 5 times more than me. And the gap keeps increasing as we move up the category of higher stars. Taapsee said audiences don’t celebrate female actors as much as male actors, leading to a drop in box office collections for female-centric films. Even now we are struggling with budgets. Everyone hears that since it’s a female film, budgets will have to be reduced and that’s because our feedback is always unfair compared to our male counterparts. And the public is a big reason behind it, she said. Read also | Vidya Balan recalls period of rejection in her career: I fell asleep crying Recently, Taapsee was seen in Vinil Mathews Haseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She plays a woman who becomes the prime suspect after her husband dies in a cylinder explosion. The film, released direct on Netflix, received mixed reviews. Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, although she appeared in a number of Tamil and Telugu films before that. Its range of films includes the Tamil film by Deepak Sundarajans with Vijay Sethupathi; Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj; Looop Lapeta, the remake of the German hit Run Lola Run; Rashmi rocket; and Anurag Kashyaps Dobaaraa.

