OH NO! These Bollywood celebrities brutally trolled by netizens, deets inside





MUMBAI: Enter to know the details of the trolling. Here is a list of celebrities in the entertainment world who have been trolled for one reason or another big or small. And as always, we have a mix. This time around we have celebrities from TV, Bollywood and the music industry who have been trolled for various reasons. 1- Ranveer Singh First, we have Ranveer Singh. TBH, the Simmba star has been ruthlessly trolled for her fashion sense. And that’s why he got trolled this time around too. The actor is known for breaking gender stereotypes with his style records. However, it receives a lot of criticism for the same. Recently, he shared a few photos on his gram in which he posed for Gucci. However, people called it a “sasta copy of Jared Leto”. 2- Neena Gupta Neena Gupta stopped by Gulzar to give him a copy of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The actress was seen wearing a printed ensemble consisting of a top and shorts. People trolled her for her outfit, asking how could she wear such an outfit when visiting the veteran lyricist. She responded to them by saying, I don’t understand when someone writes that I was trolled for this. This is hogwash. What is the definition of “troller”? Doesn’t that mean that several people criticize you? Look at the amount of praise I have received. Do I really bother with only 2 or 4 people? Why? Why should I give importance to 2-4 people when they are only a small percentage, unlike those who liked me for it? 3- Rashmika Mandanna The National Crush of India came out in town and the paparazzi followed it everywhere. Well, the actress got out of the car and suddenly realized that she had forgotten her mask. Her reaction message was captured on camera, the video of which then went viral. The trolls attacked her calling her a ki dukaan, overdramatic, drama queen and whatnot! 4- Malaika Arora Malaika Arora recently received her second vaccine. However, she was trolled for wearing a tracksuit for the same. Apparently people thought it was too revealing an outfit to go out for vaccination purposes. 5- Mahima Chaudhary Mahima Chaudhary was spotted in town with her daughter Ariana. She spoke of Mandira Bedis’ late husband, Raj Kaushal. Mahima was seen smiling while talking to Paps and clicking pictures. For the same thing, people criticized her for calling her insensitive. 6-Devoleena Bhattacharjee Devoleena Bhattacharjee downloaded quite a few reels on her insta. She recently shared a video in which she revealed that she started belly dancing. However, fans called out Gopi Bahu for her skin show and “weird expressions”. 7- Tony Kakkar Tony Kakkar recently ran an Ask Tony session on Twitter. He was brutally trolled by social media users for his songs. Her recent outing, Number Likh with Nikki Tamboli was also cited. 8- Sikander Kher Sikander Kher shared a photo with his friend on social media. A troll abused Sikander by texting him and Sikander hit him back forcefully, saying: Obviously he wasn’t lying in a … wait, wait … clearly a virgin. You surely make your parents proud. Atta boy. Credits – Bollywood Life For more news and updates from the world of TV, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/oh-no-these-bollywood-celebs-brutally-trolled-netizens-deets-inside-210704 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

