‘Paramount Fashion & Costume’ exhibition is full of Hollywood glamor

LANCASTER As the main character in the Zoolander films, Ben Stiller wore, among other costumes, an elegant black sports coat adorned with sequins. In Zoolander 2 in 2016, Kristen Wiig, as Alexanya Atoz, wore an extravagant black and white outfit loaded with stripes, checks and plaids and wired cuffs and collars so she could stand tall in any desired shape.

In How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Kate Hudson looked elegant in a yellow silk dress cut on the bias. For her role in 2006’s Dreamgirls, Beyonce trained in an almost 20-pound chiffon sheath dress covered in silver metal sequins. And in the 1963 movie A New Kind of Love, Joanne Woodward looked chic in a yellow woolen coat edged with black fox fur.

All of these and many more created by designers such as Edith Head, Alexander McQueen, Roberto Cavalli, Valentino and many more are on display in Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume from the Paramount Pictures Archive at the Decorative Arts Center in Ohio.

For the Lancaster center, this is the fourth costume show in the collection curated by Paramount Pictures Costume and Props Archivist Randall Thropp, a Los Angeles resident but originally from Lancaster.

Paramount calls Lancaster my lab, Thropp said. We try things out here and it’s good to bring costumes and clothes here for people who otherwise wouldn’t make it to Hollywood.

Seventy-five rooms fill the Decorative Arts Center, which is housed in the Reese-Peters House in Lancaster. On the lower level are sketches and artifacts from the 2019 Rocketman movie, especially pairs of glitzy platform shoes worn by Taron Egerton who played Elton John.

On the top floor of the Reese-Peters House are four galleries, each with a costume theme.

In the print room are cartoon dresses, costumes, jackets and shoes from the 1930s to the present day including: a cream colored silk dress with a floral design worn in the film Waikiki Wedding by Bing Crosby from 1937 by Shirley Ross who, in a film, introduces the song Thanks for the Memory; Red Bryce Dallas Howards print dress supported by layers of crinoline underneath Rocketman “(2019); and a 1970s style blue polyester day dress worn by Christina Applegate in Anchorman 2 (2003).

The darkroom includes, of course, several little black dresses, including one worn by KerryWashington in A Thousand Words (2012); a gorgeous Elizabethan costume ball gown worn by Joan Collins as Alexis Carrington in the Dynasty TV series, and a black and gold silk jacket with a velvet collar and cuffs worn in a TV special by crooner Tom Jones .

The centerpieces of the cleanroom are a silk dress with thousands of tiny pearls sewn onto a mesh worn by The White Widow Vanessa Kirby in 2018’s Mission: Impossible Fallout and a cream-colored double-breasted tuxedo jacket worn by Robert Redford in 1993 in Indecent Proposal.

And in the solid room, there’s Joanne Woodward’s yellow coat, Kate Hudson’s yellow silk dress; the Beyonce sheath dress; and something completely different: a thick velor gold pantsuit that Florence Henderson wore in an episode of The Brady Bunch.

The galleries feature touch screens with Thropps’ commentary on the different costumes. On the gallery walls are reproductions of advertisements from high-end stores where the Hollywood elite are said to have shopped as well as quotes from designers like this: What a costume designer does is a cross between magic and camouflage. We create the illusion of changing the actors to what they are not. Edith Head

Thropp set up the show in the spring and plans to return in September, adding new costumes. Starting in November, period costumes from the Paramount Archives will be on display in a Victorian Christmas exhibit at the center.

Over the years, said Jason Crabill, executive director of the Decorative Arts Center, Paramount Pictures costumes have been the ’s most popular exhibits.

The current exhibit, Thropp said, is the largest to date.

People love the costumes, Thropp said. There is a connection and a fascination in seeing these things up close and personal. Costumes have this magical power.

[email protected]

In one look

Distinctly Paramount: Fashion & Costume from the Paramount Pictures Archive runs through January 2 at the Ohio Decorative Arts Center, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free entry. Various activities and events related to the exhibition are planned. Call 740-681-1423 or visit www.decartsohio.org.