The Only Fools and Horses actor you’ll be shocked to find was in Kenan and Kel and a Will Smith movie





Only Fools and Horses fans still have tears in their eyes when they think of Del Boy on this jet ski. The iconic moment from the 1991 Miami Twice Christmas special of the BBC’s much-loved show made history for Only Fools and Horses. But did you know that the moment also featured a future movie star who would rub shoulders with Will Smith? Unfortunately, it was not David Jason. Antoni Corone played the role of Ricardo “Rico” Occhetti. The mafia gangster is stunned to discover that Del Boy looks like his father Don Vincenzo Occhetti and plans to kill him to help fake his father’s death. Rico, knowing that his father is about to be tried and imprisoned for life, spots Del Boy and “befriends” him, hoping to have him killed so that everyone thinks his father was killed, Sparing him his trial but soon Del and Rodney discover that he is the double of a Mafia boss and escape Rico and his fellow Mafia gangsters. READ MORE: The main character of Only Fools and Horses who almost appeared in only 1 episode Since starring in the episode, Antoni has had a 25-year career in the limelight, most notably alongside Will Smith in Bad Boys 2. Usually portrayed as sturdy, slightly towering, and domineering types, Antoni played club servicemen, law enforcement, and mob types. He has also appeared in We Own The Night, Oz, I Love You Phillip Morris, Sunlight Jr.i and the Sounds Of Philadelphia. The actor also worked with Matt Damon on The Green Zone in 2010 and with Jim Carrey in I Love You Phillip Morris. Antoni also played the role of Buck Savage on the American children’s show Kenal and Kel, which anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s will remember as Nickelodeon, and also had a unique career outside of the screen.



Antoni also played the role of Buck Savage on the American children's show Kenal and Kel, which anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s will remember as Nickelodeon, and also had a unique career outside of the screen. He produced, wrote and co-directed the sensation web series The MobKing. The actor also became known for his New York City street photography and used his grandfather's name, Miff Biscotti, as a pseudonym to promote his work. Antoni has also produced a CD of deep house tracks to help him cope with the death of his father under the same alias Miff Biscotti.

