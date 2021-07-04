Hollywood movies and TV shows this Cheshire museum has starred in

Cheshire is well known to be a hotspot with big TV and film hits like the BBC and Netflix choosing our beautiful region as the backdrop for million dollar productions.

This week it was announced that one of those fat TV wigs, the BBC, will be shooting a children’s comedy drama for two days in Ellesmere Port.

Produced by NBC Universal, the ten-part series titled The Dodger will air next year and will focus on the events of Charles Dickens’ famous novel, Oliver Twist.

Christopher Eccleston will play Fagin, Sir Charles Rowan will play Dodger and David Threlfall of Shameless will play the role of Chief of Police in the series.

One of the show’s filming locations was inside the beautiful National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road.

The museum was founded in the 1970s and features a unique fleet of historic boats with rich collections where you can learn about the history of British canals and waterways.

Here is a list of television shows filmed in the National Waterways Museums.

Peaky Blinders Perhaps the most popular shows to be filmed at the museum, Peaky Blinders was filmed on location in 2014.

The award-winning BBC drama Two on 20e century gangs in Birmingham filmed scenes at the museum.

Local actor Steve Peace found himself rubbing shoulders with Hollywood actors Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill and Tom Hardy when he managed to make an appearance on the series.

In 2014 Steve said: I live in Ellesmere Port and had the chance to star in the stages,

“It was a great experience filming a big budget production in my hometown. I play one of the members of the Peaky Blinders gang.

The Irregulars The Netflix TV adaptation of Sherlock Holmes was filmed at the National Waterways Museum as well as a Victorian house in Hoole just before the lockdown began in March 2020, when filming had to be suspended and filming resumed in August of the same. year.

dodge The BBC children’s drama was filmed inside the museum on Wednesday June 30 and Thursday July 1.

Tolkien In 2017, Hollywood came to town when film crews were spotted filming the early biopic of JRR Tolkien.

The film starred Nicholas Hoult, of About a Boy and the TV series Skins, portraying JRR Tolkien alongside actress Lily Collins, as Edith Bratt, Tolkiens interested in love and eventual wife. which inspired the elf princess characters in the Lord of the Rings saga.

Much of the filming took place at night with one of the sets centered on Porters Row Cottages inside the National Waterways Museum.