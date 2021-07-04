Entertainment
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: waiting for a third child !!!!!!
On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement:
The couple will soon have a brand new anniversary to celebrate.
Because they are expecting their third child!
“Our families are growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to buy a minibus now? Jeremy captioned a video of his immediate family in a field jumping for joy.
Audrey, meanwhile, was more direct in her confirmation:
“I was about to be a family of 5! Our little tiebreaker is coming in November!” she wrote.
The mother of two included with these words a photo of a recent ultrasound.
In the aforementioned Instagram video, Jeremy stars with Bode James, born January 2020; and Ember Jean, who entered the universe in September 2017.
At this point, a camera enters the scene and Jeremy is seen holding the sonogram in his hands.
Hooray!!!!
Just over a month ago, Audrey announced that she was stepping away from social media, sparking much speculation as to why.
Was she working on a new project?
Was she fed up with dealing with enemies and trolls?
Or, as it now appears to be, did she just choose to relax and focus on the life growing inside her womb?
Audrey and Jeremy left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2018 and have since started a podcast and written two books.
We doubt they will ever go back there either.
We’re so grateful for the opportunity the family show has given us, but being able to harness that energy and do what we were doing now gives us so much more purpose in life. [and] passion, Jeremy told Us Weekly on Jan. 13, adding:
“Coming back to reality TV looks like a step in history at this point.
The polarizing husband and wife frequently share photos of themselves and their two toddlers in Oregon, often having hinted here and there that they are ready to make their family even bigger.
And now, here we are.
It’s so exciting!
It is not yet known whether Audrey is expecting a second boy or a second girl this fall.
However, she jumped on Instagram two days ago to pay tribute to the man who will now be a father three times in just a few months.
Maybe now we know why too.
The following heartfelt post makes a lot more sense in the wake of this major news.
Wrote Audrey …
He makes knives, builds tables, wipes cigarette ends, reads theology, takes his neighbors to the emergency room and sits with them all day, cleans dishes, keeps plants alive, raises chickens, befriends friendship with the gasmen, researches a lot of things, listens to the woman’s rants and ramblings, says thank you for the little things.
Keeps 1970s cars running smoothly, writes books, creates meaningful moments for wife and children, plays imaginative games with dolls, fixes anything that’s broken, starts meaningful conversations, and tries to overtake a swing at 31 and nail it.
Just to name a few
You continue to impress me @jeremyroloff.
We send our best wishes to Audrey for a happy and healthy pregnancy.
Congratulations to you two !
We can’t wait to meet your next bundle of joy!
Jeremy’s brother, Zach, sadly lost his third child to miscarry earlier this year.
“Honestly, I never felt a loss like I did then,” Zach’s wife Tori wrote in March.
“I have never felt so sad and angry and scared in a single instant.
“I had no symptoms of loss [our] sweet baby angel and nothing could have prepared me to hear that our sweet baby was gone. “
She then concluded:
“Parents should never know the grief of losing a child. I pray that we can all find the peace that our babies are waiting for us in Heaven and we will meet one day.
“I am posting this in the hope that it will only hit a mum and let them know you are not alone. Felt like I needed to recognize our sweet baby angel so I could continue sharing my babies here with me.
“So this is what I will continue to do as I thank the Lord for what I have.”
