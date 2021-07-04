Khushi Kapoor Reveals Aaliyah Kashyap Wants To Get Married At 26, Shane Gregoire Says “Ranbir La Poor” Is Her Celebrity Crush | Bollywood





In a new YouTube vlog, Aaliyah Kashyap pitted her boyfriend Shane Gregoire against her best friend Khushi Kapoor in a game of “Who knows Aaliyah better?” In the video shared over the weekend, Aaliyah asked Shane and Khushi a few personal questions about herself to see who would guess the most correct answers. Shane Gregoire is currently in India spending time with Aaliyah Kashyap and her parents, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj. Aaliyah shared videos and posts to reveal how they spent time together in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor is also in Mumbai during his university break. Aaliyah and Khushi are currently pursuing their graduate studies in the United States. In the latest video, Aaliyah asked about her favorite Hollywood filmmaker, her favorite Hollywood and Bollywood movies, her favorite ice cream flavor, and the name of her first dog. During the video, Aaliyah also asked the duo if they know the age at which she hopes to marry. Khushi guessed the age of 26, scoring a point. Aaliyah then asked the duo to list their celebrity crushes. Khushi Kapoor rightly listed all of Aaliyah Kashyap’s favorites – Logan Lerman, Liam Payne, Ranveer Singh and Timothe Chalamet. Meanwhile, Shane Gregoire has listed “Timothy Shalamay, Rhithik Rohan, Ranbir La Poor, Ranger Singh and Ryan Gosing”. The list left Aaliyah and Khushi separated as Shane fought back, saying it wasn’t a Spelling Bee competition. Find out who won the competition in the video below: Read also : After news of Aamir Khan-Kiran Raos divorce, Pooja Bhatt says relationships are not made / undone on paper Shane and Aaliyah spend time together at director Anurag Kashyap’s. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in Karjat and shared glimpses on social media. They have also been spotted spending time with their friends in town. Shane and Aaliyah were recently spotted joining Jaaved Jaaferi’s children, Alaviaa Jaaferi and Meezaan, for dinner.

