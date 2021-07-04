Ohio Star Theater actors meet at home in Amish country

SUGAR The nomadic lifestyle of the actors chasing their dreams on stage makes it easier to adapt to life in Amish country as they settle in for the summer production of “The Best of Me.”

Bobby Hall Jr., of Bluefield, West Virginia, Caroline Clay of Greenup, Ky., And Connor Murphy-White of Greenville, Alabama, all made their home in Sugarcreek this summer as they perform and sing in several shows a week till ‘to October 28.

The actors are part of the production team for Blue Gate Musicals in Nashville, Tennessee. Blue Gate is one of many companies that choose from a group of around 500 actors to perform at venues like the Ohio Star Theater across the country.

“We attend several conferences in the winter and spring, where over 300 to 500 actors come to audition for four days for 25 to 30 different companies,” Hall said. “We go to these conferences, interview people and hire from there.”

Blue Gate Musicals writes and directs the shows, and brings in the actors. Hall works for Blue Gate throughout the season organizing and performing the show.

Welcome to Sugarcreek

Hall has worked at Sugarcreek the longest, performing there since 2012, when the dinner theater started at the Carlisle Village hotel. The Ohio Star Theater was built in 2017 on the grounds of the Dutch Valley Hotel and Restaurant, all of which are part of Dutchman Hospitality.

Ohio Star Theater:Ohio Star Theater authorized to increase seating capacity

Intestinal life:New musical debuts as the Ohio Star Theater reopens next weekend

Hall recalled a Chicago actor who suffered severe culture shock upon arriving in town, but ended up enjoying the experience. During auditions, the cast are told that Sugarcreek is a very conservative tourist area and maybe not what they’re used to.

“The local environment is different from what a lot of us are used to, and since there are only three in this cast, it’s a good thing we got along,” he said. declared. “I had previously worked in an Amish community in Indiana, and it was news for me to hear that millions of tourists come to these areas every year. It was a shock at first, but now that I I’ve lived here every now and then for the past eight years doing these shows, we’ve learned so much about the area and the Amish themselves. It’s almost second nature. “

“I love being here. Amish Country is a great place to live and work,” added Clay. She has done a few shows on the OST since 2018, including “Stolen” and the “Christmas Tree Ship”. “Someone asked me if I was fed up with this life and playing the same role all summer long, and I told them that I get yelled at every night by Connor and fall in love with the Bobby character every night. And it’s new to the audience every night. time. “

Murphy-White recalled his first exhibition in Amish country.

“I had worked in the Pennsylvania Hall and had no idea about the Amish,” she said. “I remember texting the cast director, asking him about English; should I do a British accent? Then I found out they meant non-Amish . “

Hosted by hospitality specialists

The actors who come to Sugarcreek and work for Blue Gate Musicals are hosted by Dutchman Hospitality, which owns a few houses in Sugarcreek where the actors stay.

“This company takes care of the actors very well,” Hall said. “A lot of companies don’t necessarily provide housing or things of that nature, but they include it in our contract. It’s a great help, not having to pay rent or find a place to live once. got here; especially with short films, fixed-term contracts (shows that only last a month or two).

“Sometimes it’s hard to prepare for the next stop because you don’t want to take too much, but you also don’t want to get to your destination and not have something,” he said. “Adjusting to the packaging and knowing what I need and what I need is difficult. “

Actors have the option of working part-time in a restaurant or bakery without doing a show, but they are not required to. It’s just something they have to do in their off hours. Hall helps with the bakery. Murphy-White helps at the box office.

Clay uses her time away from performing to teach drama and dance at a children’s theater in Portsmouth once a week, and she also enjoys visiting family in Kentucky when she is not working.

Not all the glamor and glitter

Traveling across the country to find their next role makes their lifestyle difficult at times.

“People think acting is glamorous, and it’s on stage, but there’s a lot of work to be done,” Murphy-White said. “There are a lot of tears and a lot of sweat. People often forget that we are humans too. We kind of have to leave everything behind and still be able to give the audience the best show, the best of ourselves Sometimes, it’s hard to take your life apart and leave Connor behind the scenes.

“To have an honest performance you have to live in your character, and sometimes it’s harder than others because you might be grappling with the same thing your character is grappling with.”

“Safety is one of those things you have to let go of in order to pursue your passion,” Clay said. “But, if you are passionate about this business, it is well worth it. It is a very stimulating career.”

A close circle of friends

Hall noted that the trio of players in the current cast have all done quite well in the industry, which is no guarantee.

“We were very lucky,” he said. “We may never have met, coming from so many different places. After our first show here, Caroline and I toured with another company in New York City, where we formed friendships and relationships that extend into more work. “

“You really get to know the people who are closest to you,” Clay said. “Friends that I have had for many years, I continue to be friends, but you really know who your friends are.”

“And we all worked for the same company, but at different times,” said Murphy-White. “We rarely enter into a contract where I don’t meet someone who knows someone I know.”

Theater | Dutch hospitality

“The three of us went to drama school and studied performance,” Clay said. “Connor even went back and got his master.”

“I got my master’s degree in music in vocal performance from the University of New Mexico,” Murphy-White said. “My focus is more in opera than musical theater, but I had amazing teachers and coaches who helped me transition from opera one month to musical theater performances the next.

“And it’s such a beautiful theater,” she continued. “It’s an excellent space to work in acoustics. “

“I love that they were able to create such a beautiful space for us to work here,” Hall said. “All of the actors who come here love it too. I’m very happy that they were willing to take the plunge and trust our shows and concerts that they do here to be able to do that.”

Survive 2020

The trio said the past year has been an extremely difficult year for them and their actor friends.

“We had a lot of free time,” Hall said. “Connor and I came here (to Sugarcreek) to do a show for two in the fall. We were happy to do something.”

“It was a blessing to receive the call when so many of our colleagues were out of work,” added Murphy-White. “I had never been to this venue. I was supposed to do ‘Josiah’ and ‘Christmas Tree Ship’ last year, but those shows were canceled.

“So I came over to do a two-person musical with this guy (Hall) that I had never met, and it worked really well,” she continued. “I have developed a great relationship with these two people on and off stage.”

“You have to really trust your stage partners,” added Clay. “If something does happen, which will inevitably happen in live theater, you have to have confidence that the people you are on stage with are supporting you.”

Next stop

Hall and Clay have accepted roles in the upcoming production, “Christmas Tree Ship,” which premieres in November. Murphy-White will make a few recordings in New Mexico and look at other seasonal work.

“We’re all already looking at next season,” Hall said. “He’s still looking for a few contracts for us.”