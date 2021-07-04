Prince Charles reveals songs that give him “an irresistible urge to get up and dance”





The Three Degrees, Diana Ross and Edith Piaf were all on the prince’s list, which he shared as part of an hour-long hospital radio show thanking health workers and volunteers for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the PA news agency. Speaking on the show, which is called Music & Memories With HRH The Prince Of Wales and will air at 12 p.m. local time, the heir to the British throne explained how he was “deeply impressed by the dedication shown by our wonderful NHS [National Health Service] staff and volunteers across the country. He thanked them for their “pure resilience and indomitable spirit” in “this most trying time”. Charles talked about some of his favorite songs throughout his life, including “Givin ‘Up, Givin’ In”, which The Three Degrees performed on her 30th birthday, and which “a long time ago gave me a irresistible urge to get up and dance. “ The list includes: “Givin ‘Up, Givin’ In” – The three degrees

“Don’t rain on my parade” – Barbra Streisand

“La Vie En Rose” – Edith Piaf

“Upside Down” – Diana Ross

“The Voice” – Eimear Quinn

“The song of the click” – Miriam Makeba

“You are a lady” – Peter Skellern

“The Sea” – Charles Trenet

“Bennachie” – Old blind dogs

“Lulu is back in town” – Dick Powell

“They can’t take this away from me” – Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“Tros Y Garreg / Crossing the Stone” – Catrin Finch

“You and Roddaist” – Bryn Terfel In addition to being broadcast on 180 Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA) member stations, a Spotify playlist with the full track list will be shared by Clarence House on social media. CNN has launched Royal News, a new weekly dispatch bringing you the secrets of the Royal Family, what they do in public and what goes on behind the palace walls. Register here.

