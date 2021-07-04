Bill Cosbys Freedom Summarizes Justice for Sexual Violence





In 2004, Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, an employee of Temple University. He was convicted of these crimes in 2018. More than 50 women have accused Cosby of drugging and / or sexually assaulting them since 1969. June 30, 2021, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction for sexual assault. Cosby’s release from prison embodies justice that has never been done for survivors of sexual violence. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that Cosby was denied a fair trial because prosecutors reneged on an apparent deal not to charge him. In 2005, Bruce L. Castor Jr., then a district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, chose not to charge Cosby with sexual assault, which he announced in a press release. With that promise, Cosby sat down for depositions in a separate lawsuit filed against him by Constand, which he paid $ 3.38 million to settle. Constand and his lawyers argue that they were not made aware of any formal agreement not to prosecute Cosby on criminal charges in exchange for his testimony. The Castors deal was put in place to prevent Cosby from invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, forcing him to testify in the Constands civil case. During these depositions, Cosby admitted to giving Quaaludes to women in order to have sex with them. A later district attorney overturned Castors’ decision and charged Cosby with assaulting Constand, using Cosby’s testimony in those depositions as evidence against him. Without Cosby’s incriminating testimony, it is likely that he would never have been convicted. In 2016, Castor testified that even though he believed Constand, he did not find the evidence supporting his charges to be proof beyond a reasonable doubt. In many ways, Castor got justice for Constand the only way he could, the settlement money. To many people, $ 3.39 million sounds like justice. However, the settlement money does nothing to heal the trauma and pain suffered by the victims. You cannot put a price on the cost of the violation. While Cosby may have paid Constand reparations for the crimes he committed against her body, she will never get back what he took from her and countless other victims: bodily autonomy. Constands temporary victory was a victory for all victims. Now, with Cosby released from prison, his survivors suffer from new trauma, feelings of having justice snatched from their arms and fear for other women who will be victimized. It is important that the scales of justice remain balanced and that the constitutional rights of the people are respected. Here, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is correct. Where they are wrong is in stating that Cosby has been denied a fair trial. How can a trial be fair when a single victim can face their predator? How can it be fair when so many women will never get justice because their assaults had expiration dates? How is it ever fair when she said in he said she said always has less merit? Bill Cosby is a serial rapist, we know that. Bill Cosby is now free. This freedom only teaches more women to remain silent, to accept that justice will never be served, or that when it is, it can be taken from you. All 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Only 25 rapists out of 1,000 end up in prison. Another has just been released. Add to favorites

