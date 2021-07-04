Bollywood actors who featured in music videos





Independent music videos have been a part of pop culture for a long time now and as a kid of the 90s I grew up listening to these songs. In a county where Bollywood songs dominate the entertainment industry, we had a few independent artists who broke the myth. These songs had their own plot, their own scripts and many of them were even better than the Bollywood songs. With Akshay Kumar being part of the Filhaal series, a few people went on to say that Bollywood celebrities have started to invade this independent video space just like OTT platforms. But that’s not the case as celebrities have been a part of these independent music videos for years now. A few celebrities were seen before their big break in Bollywood, but most of them were featured after gaining immense popularity. We bring you a timeline to show how Bollywood celebrities have taken over this arena as well. 1. Shahid Kapoor in Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chera (1999) Shahid Kapoor may not have been a big star at the time, but he gained attention with the popular song released in 1999. The video traces Shahid’s one-sided love story and the tunes are still there. popular among millennials. 2. Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Nahi (2002) In 2021 I went through the comments section of the song that came out in 2002 and people say this song is funnier than the Coolie n ° 1 remake. Amitabh Bachchan was a big name and seeing him in an independent music video opened the doors for many other musical artists singing big names. 3. Vidya Balan in Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali (2003) Euphoria Kabhi Aana Tu Mere Gali (2003) gave a boost to Vidya Balan’s career. It was directed by advertising guru-turned-filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who immediately saw her as his future heroine. In 2005, Vidya made his Bollywood debut with Parineeta directed by him. The song is still fresh in our memories and it is interesting how these songs had their own narratives like in the Bollywood movies. 4. Deepika Padukone in Naam Hai Tera Tera (2006) Many of us might remember that it was Om Shanti Om who put Deepika Padukone in the big picture, but it was Himesh Reshammiya’s music video. Naam Hai Tere Tera it gave him a big break. These days, Deepika is surely one of the greatest actors we have in the Bollywood circuit. 5. Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor in Dheere Dheere (2015) The hit song Dheere Dheere She from the 1990 film Aashiqui was recreated by Honey Singh as an ode to the late musician Gulshan Kumar in 2015. Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor teamed up for the song and as the two stars had gained enough popularity the song soared into the music charts with incredible speed. 6. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Befikra (2016) The song befikra was sung by Meet Bros and Aditi Singh Sharma. The song was also composed by Meet Bros and the lyrics were written by Kumaar. Due to the superb dancing abilities and popularity of Tiger Shroffs, people have gone gaga over the song. Even Disha Patani fits the actor well. Not only these actors, Shah Rukh Khan was also part of an independent music video. It was in 2002 that Jagjit Singh converted Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poems into ghazal. The music video featured SRK and the preface to the video was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sTeazC0x98 We also have Vicky Kaushal in a single clip titled Pachtaoge and many enjoyed the song. So, Bollywood celebrities conquered this space many years ago.

