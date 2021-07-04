Look at the data, it shows the Federal Unemployment Supplement is the wrong player

Continuous unemployment claims

On the surface, the payroll report (+ 850K) seemed solid. Under the hood, that’s another story.

The state’s continuous unemployment (CC) claims data looks damning in its impeachment of the current additional federal unemployment benefit of $ 300 / week. This is clearly an obstacle to filling vacant positions.

The excess liquidity continues to grow. The Fed must cut back as soon as possible.

June retail sales likely fell as auto sales fell -10% M / M. Financial markets always seem to have much stronger economic growth than what will end up being the reality.

While the media touts stories of salary increases and connection bonuses, the aggregate data does not support this view.

The latest deficit projections and economic forecasts from the CBO indicate GDP still not at 2019 levels.

Work: monthly unemployment reports

The apparent good news from the Friday July 2 unemployment report (job growth + 850K) (the payroll survey / establishment) ended with the headline. Almost 50% of the job gains were in the low-wage leisure / hospitality (L / H) and retail sectors, with government hires (schools reopening this fall) contributing an additional 32%.

The work week fell again in June (-0.3% – now two consecutive months). Shortages, I have said it over and over again. In the manufacturing space, where shortages are having an impact on production, the workweek fell by -0.5% M / M and overtime contracted by -3.0%. The last time I looked, manufacturing made up much less than 20% of economic activity in the United States. If you do the math, the declines there are much less than a third of the total. The logical conclusion here is that outside of the reopened L / H and Retail sectors, the demand for labor may not be that hot.

A convincing argument regarding labor shortages would need to be confirmed by the sister household employment survey. It is the survey which produces the unemployment rates U3 and U6. The data from this survey are anything but confirming. Jobs in June decreases -18K. Of course, because that doesn’t fit the story of a booming economy, the financial media basically ignored these findings. The U3 rate went from 5.8% to 5.9%. You can see that didn’t fit the narrative as the consensus expectation for U3 was 5.6% – a big, big dud.

The U6 unemployment rate (includes those who work part time, want full time, but cannot find it) fell from 10.2% to 9.8%. While this is positive news, no one should sparkle, as we are still a long way from the 6.8% level posted in December 2019, just before the pandemic. This 9.8% is still a recessive reading.

Work: weekly data

Weekly data continues to show that the recovery in employment is excruciatingly slow. When combined, initial jobless claims (IC) from the state and PUA (Special Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Programs) fell from -28K to 474K (down from 502K) on the last day. week of June 26. CIs are an approximation of new layoffs. Some progress here, that’s for sure. But it’s still miles away from the pre-pandemic normal of 200K. We have to ask ourselves: if the labor market is so hot, why are we still at 474K New layoffs / week? It is still deeply recessionist!

Even more worrying is the data on continuous unemployment (CC) claims, 14.7 million in the latest data report (week of June 12). Normal here are 2.0 million. Note that this CC data survey took place the same week as the BLS Payroll and Household Surveys. And like the data from these surveys, the graph at the top of this blog shows the very low downward slope for CCs. We expect the downward slope to become much steeper as the summer passes, because towards the end of the summer we will get the full withdrawal of the federal unemployment supplement payment of $ 300 per week. . The table shows the percentage changes in state CCs from May 15 to June 19 sorted by supplement end date.

Percentage of change in state CCs

Note the huge differences in unemployment reduction in states that withdrew from supplement payment and those of the 27 that remained. For the withdrawal states combined, the reduction in unemployment over the period May 15 to June 19 was -19.4%, while it was a meager -3.9% for the opt-in states. These data clearly show that federal policy, although born out of good intentions, has disrupted the economic recovery.

Other data and thoughts

Bond market yields fell on the jobs news, with underlying data showing weaker labor markets than financial markets expected (and factored in). In addition, we continue to monitor the massive liquidity in the Reverse Repo market, nearly $ 1 trillion at the end of the quarters (a regulatory reporting date for banks so a lot of front!)

Day-to-day reverse repurchase agreements

This graph can be taken as an approximation of excess liquidity. Note its rapid rise in Q2, surely a signal to the Fed that its QE (Quantitative Easing) process should be completed. There are two things to note here:

Tapping means a slowdown, not an end, so even if the dreaded market tapering begins, liquidity will continue to be added a little less quickly;

With so much liquidity flooded into the economy (mainly in banks) and little prospect of a turnaround any time soon (QT Quantitative Tightening where the Fed is actually reducing its balance sheet and removing liquidity), it would appear that there is has little prospect of rising interest rates. (Markets have also taken the view that the inflation we have is mostly transient, the topic of another blog, another reason interest rates will be lower for longer.)

In our last two blog posts, we mentioned that opinion polls showed car buying intentions were at their lowest in 39 years. These intentions translated into a -10% M / M drop in US auto sales in June (from 17.0 million (annual rate) in May to 15.4 million). The consensus estimate was 16.5 million; yet another major failure, indicating that the markets are still too bullish. This will likely translate into a sharp drop in retail sales in June (maybe -2.0% or more). May’s damage was -1.4%. Hot economy! Is that so?

Salaries: Again we refer to the Atlanta Fed’s Wage Tracker, possibly the most comprehensive analysis of salary trends. Wage growth slow motion from + 3.4% yoy in March to + 3.0% in May, the weakest release since early 2018. The slowdown is true across all sub-indices, including ethnicity, gender, l ‘education. there is little evidence of wage inflation! (Yet another indicator of returns staying lower for longer.)

The CBO has just projected a budget deficit of $ 3 trillion for this fiscal year with a GDP growth forecast of 6.7% in 2021. Calculations indicate that, excluding government, private sector GDP is stable compared to 2019 levels, if not still a little below. (Do I need to say it again? Lower longer?)

Conclusion

The labor market continues to produce recessionary results. And it is clear that the federal unemployment supplement is an obstacle to the return to normalcy. But it looks like labor markets will normalize after September 6.

With cash at record levels and rising, a cut that is being discussed at the Fed, a slowdown in auto sales implying weakening retail sales, little real evidence of wage inflation, the Growing awareness that the inflation we are seeing is transitory and new economic projections showing a slower recovery than what appears to be reflected in financial markets, one conclusion is in order: Interest rates will stay low! There are implications here for the stock markets as well.

(Joshua Barone contributed to this blog)