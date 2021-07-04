Entertainment
Deep in Hollywood: Janet Mock
In six appearances on the final season of Pose, queer actor Jeremy Pope left a lasting impression as Blanca’s (Mj Rodriguez) doctor’s fiancé, Christopher. And there is more of him on the way. Pope has two high-profile projects in the works with two directors adjacent to the ballroom: Elegance Bratton (Viceland’s My house and the documentary Children’s jetty) and Pose-alum Janet Mock.
First off, Pope will star in Bratton’s first narrative feature, InspectionFor A24, about a young homosexual who joins the Marines. it is based on Bratton’s own life experience and the mother (Gabrielle Union) whose approval he is determined to gain. Meanwhile, in Janet Mock’s feature debut, Scandalous! Pope will play the legendary Sammy Davis Jr. in a story of her affair, well, scandalous at the time with fear of heightsstar Kim Novak. At the moment, there is still no casting for Novak, but stay tuned.
Issa Rae and Jaboukie Young-White form an all-queer Gang
The gang is all queer Looks like this could be an openly gay remake of the already pretty gay classic 1943 musical The whole gang is here, but it’s not. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by criminologist Vanessa R. Panfil, which was an academic study of gay gang members, the latest project from the gay comedy writer and correspondent for The daily show, Jaboukie Young-White, will adapt the book for a series that he will also produce alongside Precarious creator Issa Rae.
The story will follow a 20-year-old Chicago who drops out of college after a gang-related friend dies and then seeks closure in the most dangerous way. No cast or start date yet, so it will likely arrive on HBO sometime in 2022. Meanwhile, comedy writers seem to have a knack for accessing the darker side of the human experience, so it does. seems like a good fit for two accomplished comic book makers, and when it finally arrives, we’ll be watching it as eagerly as we did. Easttown mare.
Jameela Jamil is a wonder
Jameela Jamil has captured the hearts of viewers on The right place, and the queer actress turned out to be a lovely and warm host of the salon competition series Legendary. So, it was time for her to stretch her villain’s muscles, and she will have this pic on Marvel She-HulkTV series for Disney +.
Jamil will play the villainous Titania face to face Black orphan star Tatiana Maslany as titular She-Hulk. For those unaware of Hulk Family Origins, Bruce Banner’s cousin (Mark Ruffalo, reprising his role in the movies) Jennifer gets a blood transfusion from Banner, and boomnow, she’s tall and green and angry when the life is going awry. The character of Titania is super tall and super strong. Strong enough, apparently, to make life difficult for She-Hulk. Tim Roth as the villainous character The Abomination, as well as Ginger Gonzaga (The next morning) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton). The series, directed by writer Jessica Gao (Rick and morty), is one of a seemingly countless number of Marvel-based projects hitting Disney + over the next few years, and it should get to sate your comic book appetites sometime in 2022.
Todd Haynes and Julianne Moore strike again. This time with Natalie Portman
When queer director Todd Haynes works with Julianne Moore, special things happen. Together they have made acclaimed films like Sure, Far from the sky, and I am not here. Now it’s time for another. Haynes will lead Moore in May December, from a screenplay by Samy Burch and a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik, in which Moore plays an older woman who has embarked on a tabloid romance with a man 23 years her junior.
Twenty years pass, and as the twins produced by their marriage graduate from high school and a headline-grabbing story film goes into production, a young actress played by Natalie Portman arrives in search of the character. of Moore, triggering a chain of family feelings. The full casting hasn’t happened yet, and this one won’t start production until early 2022, so you can still watch Haynes. Caroleagain for the twelfth time while you wait. We will do it.
Romeo San Vicente was the hot young May. Now it is the hottest December.
