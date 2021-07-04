Hong Kong actor expresses gratitude for career opportunity in mainland China





Actor Ben Ng Photo credit: Weibo Ben Ng, a Hong Kong actor specializing in the role of the “bad guy” on various television shows, recently spoke to Sina Weibo, a Chinese channel like Twitter, to express his gratitude for finding a job on the channel. Chinese mainland. “Boarding for a new trip to Hengdian! I chose to take the high speed train to Yiwu this time! I am very grateful to have a job again! I will work hard for myself,” Ng said. on Sina Weibo. Ng’s trip to Hengdian World Studios is also the first time the Hong Kong actor has experienced high-speed train travel on the Chinese mainland. Ng’s message inspired internet users to share his happiness in finding a job in mainland China. Some pointed out that they welcome actors from Hong Kong to make a breakthrough in their careers on the mainland, especially those with a patriotic spirit and connections to Chinese audiences. “He made a deep impression on me playing alongside Andy Lau in The Adventurers, and as an old fan of the [Hong Kong] A drama from Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), I consider it a good thing that more and more actors from Hong Kong are looking to collaborate with teams from the mainland. It’s a new combination that surprises fans like me, who are very fond of mainland and Hong Kong productions, the tendency to see them coming also makes us feel warm, “Jackie, an elderly Hong Kong TV fan 32, told the Global Times on Sunday. “If the Hong Kong artist has a patriotic spirit and a genuine appreciation and respect for mainland Chinese culture, the public, the mainland Chinese public can certainly feel that the attitude they show is what binds us together,” Sandi , a fan from Guangdong, southern China. Province, the Global Times said on Sunday. Some other netizens have speculated that the reason why more and more Hong Kong actors have chosen to work in mainland China cannot be separated from the resurgent entertainment scene on the mainland following the huge impact. pandemic in 2020. “There is no denying that the entertainment industry in Hong Kong has taken a turn for the worse because of what happened last year. But we all need work to keep on living, artists too. And not only experienced Hong Kong actors can really get a good reputation and opportunities from Chinese mainland productions, good Hong Kong TV productions can also still very much charm mainland audiences, like the recent Murder DiaryTV industry observer Fang Ni told the Global Times on Sunday. Murder Diary, a crime thriller produced by TVB, has recently become a must-see sensation and show among Chinese audiences. Topics on the show have gained more than 100 million views on Sina Weibo, where it is described by netizens as “well composed”, “intriguing” and “addictive.” Besides Hong Kong actors looking for employment opportunities in the entertainment industry on the Chinese mainland, other Hong Kong stars are making their living on the mainland in other ways. Former TVB actress Flora Chan’s career jump from acting to English teacher in Shenzhen became a hot topic on Sina Weibo for more than 100 million people on Saturday. In early June, Evergreen Mak, a popular television actor, came on the scene after volunteering at a vaccination site in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, during the Dragon Boat Festival on June 14, 2021. star was supported by internet users on the continent.

