Good Fights Julianna Margulies recalls unsettling encounter with Steven Seagal

Hollywood actress Julianna Margulies has recounted an upsetting encounter she had with actor Steven Seagal. It was actually the casting director who asked me to go to his hotel room. I had a fourth and final encore the next day and she called me to tell me, he would like to do the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you’re okay, come to the hotel room. And I didn’t want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and couldn’t afford a cab, I was a waitress, I was broke. She said: Don’t worry, we’ll pay for the car, get car service and I’ll be there, we’ll run the scene, Margulies said, recalling the incident on the Drew Barrymore Show. So I did that and when I got to his hotel room the casting director wasn’t there and it was a scary moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and under that cushion, I jumped up because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun and said, Oh, I had to leave my gun there. Steven seagal

The actress shared that she was scared because she had never seen a gun before and that she was only 23 years old. I’m 23 and realize I’m in an action star hotel room with a gun, never seen a gun before and he’s 64, and no one do not know where I am. He asked me to come to the room because he was tired and he asked me to read my palm. He lowered the gun to calm me down a bit and he read my palm and told me he was a healer and told me I had weak kidneys, she said. Margulies then explained how he read her palm. I thought that was the thing that works on women? It’s ridiculous and I thought, Oh my God, he thinks that’s going to make me think he’s some kind of almighty healer and he’s going to stay. Anyway, he read the next palm and got in there and started giving me more advice about my body and how he could fix it through his healing, she recalls. She added that the tough New Yorker in her was laughing inside because it was so horrible and hilarious. Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick in a scene from “The Good Wife”.

I just got up and left, well that was fun, thanks for the kidneys, I have to go, and I ran for the door waving. I got to the elevator and realized he hadn’t refunded the money to me and I was really broke and it was midnight now and there was no way I could get home in subway from Midtown. I went back and knocked on the door but made sure to stay on the other side of the door and spoke really loud and he had his kind of Cheshire cat smile and I said, I was told that I would be reimbursed for the price of the car, so you have to reimburse me for the price of the car, she said. He reached for his pocket and handed me some money, I didn’t look, I ran to the elevator and got on the elevator and looked at my palm, he had me given a $ 100 bill. I had never seen a $ 100 bill and figured if I had survived in a hotel room with an action figure and a gun, I could go home on the subway and pay my money back. credit card, so I did, Margulies concludes. Barrymore shared that they contacted Steven Seagal, and his reps returned saying he denies that this ever happened. I enjoyed this story so much that someone who was put in these situations too and it’s like, you’re kidding me, I’m getting out of here. I just enjoyed this story, said Barrymore.

