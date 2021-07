Some of the most expensive things belonging to Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Big ticket items belonging to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Photo credit: Instagram “Live life king size” – Bollywood celebrities swear by this mantra in their lives. From proud owners of ridiculously expensive homes to cruising around town in over-the-top cars, celebrities are known to lead larger-than-life lifestyles. Indian beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of them! She is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Mother of one child, Aishwarya made a successful transition from a pageant winner (Miss World 1994) to a prominent Bollywood actress. With critically and commercially acclaimed films like Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Devdas, etc, Aishwarya’s estimated net worth is Rs 227 crore! On top of that, she owns a number of big ticket items ranging from estates, cars, handbags, and clothing. So in no particular order, see the list below: Aishwarya, who married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, wore a beautiful Neeta Lulla sari, worth Rs 75 lakh! According to Filmfare, her bridal ensemble was made with dozens of Swarovski crystals and lots of real gold thread work. The sari had a beautiful gold trim with lots of expensive crystals. Aishwarya’s wedding saree is one of the most expensive outfits an actress wears during her wedding. Another wedding item, Abhishek offered a 53 carat solitaire diamond ring to his wife who would have cost nearly Rs 50 lakh! Aishwarya is also an avid car enthusiast and has some of the most luxurious four-wheelers parked in her garage. She owns a Bentley Continental GT, costing around Rs 3.65 crore! the Guru The actress also has a Mercedes Benz S500 worth Rs 2.35 crore. Aishwarya, who has yet to announce her next Hindi film, has a total of two residential properties, one in Dubai and another in Mumbai. The actress’ sprawling property in Dubai Villa at Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates is worth Rs 15.6 crore! Talking about his apartment in Mumbai which is located in Bandra, and is a property of Rs 21 crore. Filmography On the work side, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Ponniyin Selvan. The upcoming epic Indian Tamil language historical drama film written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies. She was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanney Khan was a remake of the 2000 Belgian movie Everyone is famous! It was in 2015 that she made her return to Bollywood with Jazbaa.

