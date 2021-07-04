Chris Pratt: I’m an Everyman actor, I’m not Daniel Day-Lewis | Movies

Chris Pratt is proud to be an “everyone” actor and kisses Daniel Day-Lewis.

The 42-year-old actor plays a role in the “Jurassic World” dinosaur franchise and becomes one of Hollywood’s main action stars, playing Peter Quill in the MCU movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” and his latest film. “The Tomorrow War”. I did. It depicts a former soldier traveling to the future to fight an alien race that has invaded Earth.

Pratt accepts that many of his roles show him playing an unlikely hero. I think it’s because, unlike the three Academy Awards for Best Actor, the writer always incorporates a part of himself into the film, so the writer tailors the plot to his personality. The winner, Lewis, 64. He is a method actor who is completely absorbed in his character.

In an interview with the HeyU Guys site, he said: You can see who I am by looking at the roles I play.

“Don’t you know if the chicken or the egg comes first?” Does the role I play look like everyone who finds strength, is it myself or this? I don’t know if it’s written like that or if it’s my way of playing. A lot of times you step into a role and that role fits your personality, at least for me. Is so. It may be a combination of the two. “

Pratt, who also plays the unlikely hero Emmet Brikowski in The Lego Movie, was also the producer of the Amazon Prime movie The Tomorrow War. That’s what he enjoyed and he wants to do more in the future.

He says, “It was really fun. It was very fun. I am really proud of this film. I am grateful that I was able to bring the original IP address to the screen with the same range and budget as before. It’s exciting. I know there was a real thirst for original content based on cartoons and tv shows, no sequels, it’s completely original, I’m part of it I really appreciate the team that helped get there.

“I like the production process. I have a lot to learn. I also like to learn. This is my favorite part of the whole game and I want to do more.