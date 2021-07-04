Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor Gives Fans a Shirtless Selfie, Mira Rajput Gives a Glimpse of His ‘Morning Work’ | Bollywood
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shared photos on their respective social media accounts to reveal their Sunday morning activities.
Fans of Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had a blast on Sunday morning. The actor and his wife, who were among the early risers, took to Instagram and shared photos as well as videos to reveal their morning activities.
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a shirtless selfie with his deck open and the sea in the background. The actor wore a pair of sunglasses as he posed for the photo. On the other hand, Mira Rajput shared glimpses of her workouts and post-workouts.
In the videos, Mira wore a pair of workout legs and a sports bra as she jumped on her bridge. She shared the two part video of the workout routine with the caption “Morning grind”. She followed him with a selfie to show off her post-workout glow. She shared the photo with the caption, “glow.”
Earlier this week, Mira revealed that Shahid was an early riser. She posted a photo, taken by Shahid, in which she was seen posing against a glass window that gave a view of the Bandra-Worli sea link in the background. She shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: “SK you wake up at 5:30 a.m. #goodmorningtoyou.”
Shahid has been busy with a few projects over the past two months. The actor has finished filming his next film Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same title. He tries out the role of a cricketer in the film. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show will air on Amazon Prime Video. I loved the idea of the story when I first heard it and since then the ride has been thrilling so far! I look forward to sharing this series with the public, Shahid said in a statement.
