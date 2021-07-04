Taapsee Pannu on critics appreciating Tomorrow’s War on Haseen Dillruba: “Hollywood hai, sab chalta hai” | Bollywood





Actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted about the negative reviews she received for her film, Haseen Dillruba. Chris Pratt’s romantic thriller and action flick The Tomorrow War both released on Friday, and Taapsee said Hollywood releases were favored by critics. A reporter tweeted how critics saw no merit in “Very original and provocative Haseena Dillruba”, but “are struck by the horrible creepy-made super shit” The Tomorrow War. Taapsee Pannu responded by saying, “Mr. Hollywood hai na, sab chalta hai (Sir, this is Hollywood. Everything is valid). It’s always ambitious, no matter what the flaws. Yahan hum jitna marzi experiment kar le ( Here, no matter how much we experiment) it always fails and more, we look ‘redundant’ to them no matter what we do. Maybe working in Los Angeles will help. “ Taapsee’s tweet on The Tomorrow War. Taapsee Pannu’s tweets about reviews of his film. Read also : The Tomorrow War movie review: Chris Pratt makes his way through Amazon Prime’s fun comeback in the ’90s Since Saturday, Taapsee has tweeted about a particular review in which his performance in the film was criticized as follows: “Taapsee’s performance is exactly the same in his films: only the costumes change.” The actor retweeted a tweet in abusive language directed at the movie critic and then defended its replay, claiming the reviewer was doing “personal searches.” On Sunday, more Twitter users asked Taapsee why she thought the dig was personal, when she said critics should write about the movie and the characters, not the person playing a role in the movie. “They should review THE MOVIE and the CHARACTERS not personally criticize the people who play these characters and assess and judge their career choices in a film review. Audiences have their own brains, let them decide what they like.” , she said. Read also : Haseen Dillruba Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu’s New Netflix Movie Is A Hot Mess; illogical and ill-conceived When another reporter asked Taapsee not to get defensive in the face of a critic’s opinion on her performance, she replied, “For a person who has had success and failure in the course. from the first 3 years of my acting career it’s hard to get carried away but i will keep that advice in mind and it hurts when it comes to channels you thought were more believable than the trolling bon reviews market.” She added: “But a believable space given to someone who sees this as a movie review to bring down a particular actor by that obnoxious statement directed at his personal choice of roles and giving my career its evaluation is not done in the good spirit of a film critic. “ Since its debut in 2010, Taapsee has worked in films such as Pink, Badla, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, Thappad and others. His upcoming films include Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mitthu, and Rashmi Rocket.

