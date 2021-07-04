Fans say former EastEnders star Jac Jossa looks like a special Hollywood star in latest snap





EastEnders is no stranger to a Hollywood star, rumor has it that a number are interested in the show. But on Saturday (July 3), it was ex-Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa who was compared to one in the comments to her latest Instagram post. The soap opera star went on to become a fashion and makeup influencer, and I’m a winner of Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2019, posted a short video to her 3.2 million followers. It showed the former Lauren Branning actress lying on her back as makeup artists and wardrobes added their finishing touches. READ MORE:Legend from EastEnders who played Del Boy’s mom in the Only Fools and Horses prequel



Jac's hair is spread across the floor and dusted with what looks like the flower, with more of that white gold powder in a sort of halo at the hairline. She also looks very tanned with fierce eyelashes describing the look as her 'glam dream come true' and showing off a number of her own products. The full caption of the post read: "All that glitters is my @bperfectcosmetics X @jacjossa Golden Goddess Collection. "My glam dream has come true, including my Glow Goddess palette, contour sticks, beautiful bronzer, eyelashes, lip gloss and of course my best-selling tan." Fans in the comments of the ex-Albert Square star's post loved the look and even compared her to a particular Hollywood icon. "I thought it was JLO at first." Said one fan with a heart-eyed emoji. "I thought it was JLo !! You look gorgeous," said another fan with a heart-eyed emoji. A third fan, however, saw a different celebrity: "I seriously thought it was Kim Kardashian no jokes !!! gorgeous". Do you see the resemblance? Let us know in the comments here.

