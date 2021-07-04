4 old Hollywood classics that deserve a remake – and who should play them!

At the Oscars 2021, the first trailer for Steven spielbergs remake of the West Side Story featuring Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler created. The official preview of the upcoming film made us realize that remakes can be tricky, but they can also be pretty good if done right. It’s always exciting to see a new director shoot a classic with a whole new cast!

So with that in mind, here are 4 old Hollywood classics that deserve a remake, along with our fantastic casting choices for each!

1. Splendor in the grass (1961)

Elia KazanOscar winner Splendor in the grass talks about the intensity of young love, especially first love. Located in Kansas, Deanie and Bud (Nathalie Bois and Warren beatty, respectively) are the perfect couple from their small towns, she is sweet and pretty, and he is from the most powerful family in town. When they have to go their separate ways, however, Deanie struggles while facing her grief to the point of insanity. A remake of such a powerful romantic drama would be a hit, similar to the 2018 remake of A star is born featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Dream casting: As Deanie, Zendaya is our choice. The Euphoria actress is undeniably good at portraying complex female characters struggling with mental health issues. (Natalie Wood received an Oscar nomination in 1962 for her performance in Splendor in the grass.) With her portrayal of a teenage drug addict in Euphoria, Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a Drama and her latest Netflix project, Malcolm & Marie, has also shown everyone its ability to deliver intense performances.

2. Funny head (1957)

Fun fact: Ariana GrandeThe wedding dress was inspired by the wedding dress worn by Audrey hepburn in this gem of old Hollywood! A spontaneous photoshoot at a local bookstore leads to handsome fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred astaire) to see a spark in bookworm Jo (Audrey Hepburn), who works at the bookstore, and offer her a modeling contract with a trip to Paris. The heartfelt musical is romantic and has beautiful cinematography with memorable musical numbers.

Dream casting:Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently won a Golden Globe for her brilliant performance in “The Queens Gambit”, absolutely radiates Audrey Hepburn vibes with her sophisticated charm and multi-talent. Joys’ recent appearance on “SNL” proved to everyone that she can sing thanks to the sketch “Pride Month Song”, that she can be funny and, as we already knew, that she can act. Taylor-Joy is our choice for a future Funny head remake!

3. High society (1956)

This 1956 musical romantic comedy starred the Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly, as a leader alongside Bing crosby and the iconic Frank Sinatra. The rich and charming socialite Tracy Lord (Kelly) is torn between three men: her ex-husband, jazz musician, Dex, her fiancé George and the undercover tabloid Mike. A remake of this fun and romantic classic would be an absolute gem to watch, but the cast is essential as capturing Grace Kelly’s elegant charm is crucial.

Dream casting: Attention all Gleeks! Don’t we think Dianna Agron has an undeniable Old-Hollywood elegance? The actress, who played Quinn Fabray in the hit series “Glee,” definitely resembles Kelly’s sophistication and talent. Additionally, Agron is a great singer, a crucial qualification to be the frontman of such an iconic musical. We are proud to say that Agron is our dream pick for the role of Tracy Lord Quinn Fabray for the win! (Sorry, Rachel Berry.)

4. Men prefer blondes (1953)

You certainly know this old Hollywood classic, and if you haven’t, you must have heard his signature tune, Diamonds are A Girls Best Friend. Lorelei Lee, the blonde (Marilyn Monroe), and Dorothy Shaw, the brunette (Jane russell), are two showgirls who work on a gigantic cruise, dreaming of ending up in Paris. Between several musical numbers and a very rosy and dreamy performance by Diamonds, A Girls Best Friend by Monroe, the little girls of Little Rock embark on all manner of adventures and hiccups while meeting eligible men who admire them along the way.

Dream casting: Since i watched Ryan murphys Netflix Mini-Series, “Hollywood”, Laura Harrier and Samara weavingThe spectacular performances of young actresses trying to be successful in Hollywood in the early 1940s impressed me. Both ladies had excellent onscreen chemistry and they would be the perfect blonde and brunette crime partner duo in a potential remake of Men prefer blondes!