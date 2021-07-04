Pinkvilla Story – Bollywood News & Gossips in one place!

Company Profile is an initiative by StartupTalky to publish verified information about different startups and organizations. The content of this article has been approved by Pinkvilla.

Gone are the days when people learned the love stories of their favorite Bollywood stars, house fights or street fight gossip in magazines or newspapers. While many Indians love this news and gossip about any other story, the platform or source for this information is no longer the same. Since the media and their mediums have changed a lot, the nature of Bollywood gossip has been reshuffled. People now have Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and paparazzi 24/7 with just a few clicks.

While there have been many platforms where Indians have signed up to grab such entertainment, information and news, there is one platform or brand that has won millions of hearts and has become their favorite. It is Pinkvilla, one of the most important entertainment venues in India. To learn more about the history of the startup and Pinkvilla’s business model, read this article.

Pinkvilla is a one-stop-shop for all Bollywood news, whether it’s a specific celebrity or a specific movie. In 2019, the website was one of the most successful entertainment portals. On the web channel, Pinkvilla has over 40 million subscribers and over 100,000 posts about celebrities, beauty, fashion, Bollywood news, movies and lifestyles.

From getting movie ratings to learning about all the latest sassy airport looks from your favorite celebrities, Pinkvilla has it all.

The content on Pinkvilla is primarily Bollywood focused, including celebrity news and movies. Outside of Bollywood, Pinkvilla’s content types include niches such as lifestyle, fashion, and beauty, as well as Indian industries such as Marathi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Pinkvilla, in partnership with Facebook, launched India’s first live Bollywood game nicknamed “Jhacaaash”. In 2018, Pinkvilla partnered with Hotstar on a number of programs including Cheat Meals with Stars, Under Cover on the Internet, Primetime Partners, Untold Tale, No More Secrets, and a few more that are only available on Disney Hotstar.

Nandini Shenoy is the founder of Pinkvilla.

Nandini Shenoy – Founder of Pinkvilla

She came from a family where all of her family were extremely talented engineers. And to follow the tradition, she continued her engineering studies at the Karnataka National Institute of Technology. After completing the degree program, Nandini pursued his Masters in ECE at Rutgers University, USA.

After completing the post-graduate program, she joined Microsoft, Seattle in 2004 as a software engineer. Although she admired her work as a software engineer, she always fantasized about the idea of ​​Pinkvilla. She was a Bollywood fanatic and knew somewhere that she could nurture her passion in a jiffy.

Even though Nandini had a plan for Pinkvilla, she didn’t immediately quit her job at Microsoft as she wasn’t completely sure about her business idea. After enormous hard work and sleepless nights and weekends her idea or dream of Pinkvilla has come to a beautiful reality.

Nandini Shenoy Ted Talk – Founder, Pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Story – How it started

While Nandini worked in the United States, she missed the fun of Bollywood. In numerous interviews, she mentioned that while she was working on it with her husband, she couldn’t find any website that helped her to know about the latest events in Bollywood and its celebrities.

Since Nandini was missing her daily dose of Bollywood gossip she tried to create an online community of Bollywood fans for these fanatics to come together and discuss Bollywood. She created an unusual website because all famous websites had blogs related to technical content or news information, but Pinkvilla was a website that Nandini started blogging on about Bollywood gossip, fashion and of beauty. One of the most popular platforms of the time was Orkut. With Orkut and word of mouth, Pinkvilla has established itself.

In 2009, Pinkvilla started to gain popularity after a few photos of Sonam Kapoor went viral. It was at this point that Hindustan Times contacted Nandini to use the photos and establish a link with Pinkvilla. It was then that she realized that this was something big and that a lot could be taken away from this platform. She had quit her job and put together a team of editors, photographers, PR and established links with production houses. It was in 2011 that Bollywood celebrities themselves wanted to appear in Pinkvilla because there was no digital presence for them. Nandini started doing celebrity interviews from the United States and subsequently opened an office in Mumbai.

Pinkvilla – Business Model and Revenue Model

Pinkvilla derives its income from almost all major film production houses. These production houses donate large amounts of money to Pinkvilla to create ad sales on their website. Pinkvilla gets over 50 million new views every month and over 10 million visitors. Her engagement on portals like Instagram and Facebook also helps them endorse these Bollywood celebrities. PinkVilla also aims to have its online store and e-commerce.

Pinkvilla – Competitors

Nandini doesn’t care about the proliferation of dedicated Bollywood websites. Instead, she swears by Pinkvilla’s model of becoming a customer-centric hub, claiming to have amassed a dedicated user base that she keeps engaged and engaged.

Similar websites and portals like Pinkvilla are Bollywood Hungama, Zee Entertainment, Rediff, Filmi Beat, Bollywood Life, Santa Banta, First Post, Koi Moi, among others.

Pinkvilla – Growth

Pinkvilla, which also has a presence in PinkVilla South and PinkVilla Telly south with all the news on the small screen, has racked up a lot of followers, as evidenced by its massively successful social media presence on Instagram (3.9 million followers) , Facebook (1.8 million likes), YouTube (60 million video views and more) and Twitter (951,000 subscribers). Pinkvilla has also been featured on television and in international markets such as Kollywood.

Pinkvilla – Awards and achievements

Pinkvilla won two Cosmopolitan awards in the categories of Best Celebrity Blogger and Best Celebrity Spotting Blog in the years 2019 and 2016. Pinkvilla received the DigiPub Website of the Year Award in 2019 and has received numerous accolades to date. Pinkvilla has been a successful and one-of-a-kind platform and Indian startup.

