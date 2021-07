Photography, tin can art on display at the Port Townsend Gallery

PORT TOWNSEND – Tom Saknit and Loran Scruggs are featured artists at Port Townsend Gallery in July. The gallery at 715 Water Street is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and by appointment. Saknit presents his new suite of redacted photographs, “On The Waterfront: Three Cities, One Vision”. Nine new plays from Seattle, San Francisco and New York remind viewers of a time we traveled and bring new hope to travel again, the artist said in a press release. “Much of my work comes from distant shores that I have decided this time to honor these three great American cities,” he said. “It’s important to remember that you don’t have to travel far to have a rich experience. ” He said his use of the staccato line and negative space is his attempt to bridge the mechanical world of photography with the organic world of painting. He describes his work as a minimalist expression of fragmented memory, with negative space creating a dialogue that allows the viewer to fill in the blanks. Scruggs has been making art from tin cans since 1991, the first piece being a 3D dragon head. She mainly worked in 3D, creating patterns on paper and then transferring them to tin. Cutting, bending, rivets, and construction of slots and tabs were methods used. Bottle caps became a big part of her job later when she started making whistles. Plates of 2D flat pieces began soon after, created by cutting and nailing tin onto wood. “Loran’s works are about joy, play and reuse,” organizers said in the statement. “The printed cans and bottle caps are cheerful for her, with their brilliant color and reflections. Labels and advertising iconography are often brightly colored with simple words and pictures, just like children’s educational toys. “She’s always on the lookout for bottle caps, cans and has a large collection of both. Friends and acquaintances also collect and give him boxes and bottle caps. For more information about the gallery, call 360-379-8110 or visit www.porttownsend gallery.com.



