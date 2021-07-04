Landscapes, sculptures exhibited at Gallery 9

PORT TOWNSEND – Gallery 9’s featured artists for July are landscape painter Ann Arscott and Sarah Fitch, who creates ceramic tiles and sculptures.

The gallery at 1012 Water Street is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Arscott started drawing and painting when she was little and was around 5 years old when she entered her first art competition, organizers said. She would give back old soda bottles for money to buy paint. Her family loved to hike in the wilderness and a little “art kit” always went in the bag.

Oils, pastels, watercolors, inks and pencils are his mediums used on canvas, silk and various papers.

She has traveled to 125 different countries and takes “thousands of photographs during my travels,” she said. “These are the starting points of my art. “

There is a strong Asian influence in his style and subject matter which was shaped by his time at the China Institute in New York, organizers said.

His connection to nature developed while studying geology and teaching at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

“My Sumi-E work is special because our children lived in Japan,” she said.

Sumi-E painting, “black ink painting”, is an ancient art form popular in Japan that strives to express the essence of forms rather than their realistic appearance.

“I find that influence creeps into most of my other work as well,” said Arscott.

“We arrived in the Olympic Peninsula about 20 years ago and I still can’t get enough of this amazing beauty. In Gallery-9 this month you’ll see some of my new sunrise and sunset paintings. They say a lot about this place.

Fitch is a self-taught artist who makes ceramic tiles and bas-relief stoneware sculptures.

The exhibition organizers described his work as earthly folk art with a whimsical and spiritual nature.

Her enchantment with crows is the reason she named her workspace the Rolling Raven Studio.

Sarah Fitch’s sandstone raven will be on display in Gallery 9.

“My studio is in the woods where the wilderness still exists,” she said. “I need calm and wild nature in my creative space.

For me, art is a meditative practice that helps remove mental clutter and maintain a sometimes precarious hold on reason in this capricious world.

Fitch acquired her business license over 15 years ago while retaining her nursing license and working in the medical field.

Its highly detailed tiles are created one at a time and are not like mass-produced objects.

“When creating, my feelings are pretty much the same as when I was a little kid who wanted to touch animals. Imagining and remembering a feeling is part of my process of turning clay into sculpture, ”she said.

“My goal is to create a sense of liveliness, character and expression in my animal themed works. ”

Fitch turned to art as a healing process.

“My sons Pete and Sam helped build my studio. Both came before me, ”she said.

“It’s a risky thing to try to put into words what no language can really describe. How art can be a balm for a wounded heart. Like love never dies. How I honor my sons by leading a creative life.

“It is in my studio more than anywhere else that I have come to know the gift of my only wild and precious life.”

To learn more about Gallery 9, see www.gallery-9.com.



