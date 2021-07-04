Entertainment
UC Davis Health begins construction of new rehabilitation hospital Daily Democrat
UC Davis Well Being, in partnership with Kindred Healthcare, a trained post-acute care provider, broke the floor of a deliberate rehab hospital on its Sacramento campus. The company is the primary stand-alone physical rehabilitation hospital in Sacramento.
This new facility will complement UC Davis Wells state-of-the-art survival statistics at our regional stage 1 trauma center and the life-saving work of our comprehensive stroke center, said David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Well. There is currently no such dedicated facility in Sacramento. This new hospital will take us from simply saving lives to fully optimizing the restoration of affected people after major surgeries and life-threatening events. Here we will focus on helping each affected person achieve their highest level of performance and enjoy life in the future through their physical rehabilitation after an accident.
The brand new UC Davis hospital is expected to open for its first patients in 2023.
The hospital is located at the corner of Broadway and 49th Avenue in Sacramento. Its construction will cost $ 60 million. Kindred Healthcare will grow the business, which is expected to create up to 200 new healthcare jobs, along with many wage construction jobs going on. This will allow rehabilitation to treat twice as many patients as it currently is for circumstances resulting from stroke, mental trauma and spinal cord injuries at UC Davis Medical Middle . With 58,000 square feet in area, the hospital can have 52 person beds.
Scientific providers will embody the providers of body and occupational therapy and speech therapy. Therapists, doctors and nurses will help patients regain bodily performance and mobility, as well as impartial abilities to regularly perform actions and work.
Agents are also counting on the UC Davis Rehabilitation Hospital to become a site offering new, currently unavailable treatments to patients, as well as research solutions for innovative new treatments led by physician-researchers from the School of Medicine of UC Davis.
