Entertainment
Hollywood Insiders on Saying Goodbye to Work at Home Styles – The Hollywood Reporter
For over a year, most offices have been closed, and for many, homes have become workplaces. The style of the week has moved from the workplace to a more casual one. Now that people are returning to office life, THR asked Hollywood insiders what pandemic comfort garment they would miss the most.
MIA BARRON (Actor)
“I played a lawyer in a Law and order miniseries about the murders of the Menendez brothers [in 2017]. By the end of the shoot I was happy I never thought about [those] brothers again. As a wrapping gift, they sent this sweatshirt that says “Menendez”. I thought it was weird to wear, but with the pandemic, I was like, “I’m just going to put this on.” It is insanely the most comfortable thing I have ever worn.
ANGELINA CHEN (Literary Director, Energy Entertainment)
“Those inexpensive black stretch tights from Costco. They are called “mom tights” because a lot of moms wear them around the house. I am not a mom. I love these tights.
WILLIAM JACKSON HARPER (Actor, The Underground Railroad)
“Things haven’t really changed for me during the pandemic. I didn’t sweat all the time just because it depressed me not to put on real clothes.
CHARLESE ANTOINETTE (Costume, Judas and the Black Messiah)
“My Crocs platform. I had worn Crocs in the past, but figured I wasn’t going to do it anymore. Just because – well, it’s Crocs. But my feet can’t take real shoes anymore.
GLORIA CALDERÓN KELLETT (Writer-Producer-Director, GloNation Studios)
“Basically I only wore matching sweatshirts from head to toe. My Chrldr sweatshirts are incredibly soft. With sweatshirts, you say to yourself, “I don’t wear pajamas. But you are wearing pajamas.
SUNIL NAYAR (Co-showrunner, 4400)
“As someone who wears pretty much the same thing every day, not much has changed except the slow, sad degradation of my favorite white shirt. What’s up [a Zoom] the screen is passable. What just came off, however, is now both stained with paint and ink and torn on the back and bottom. But I still put it on almost every day.
ALEX NEWELL (actor-singer, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
“I have this long faux fur coat. It’s blue, green and purple. My friends call him Sulley, after the character in Monsters Inc. I wear this at home, it’s grandiose but so comfortable. I will miss the comfort.
GENEVIEVE PADELECKI (Actor, Walker)
“There’s a part of me that feels like I have hives wearing the right clothes now. My husband comes home from work and he’s like “Oh wow, you dressed for me” because I’m wearing Raquel Allegra tie-dye sweatpants. “And I’m like – I made an effort!” I put on some nice sweatpants.
STACY RUKEYSER (Creator-showrunner, sex / life)
“There was an article in The New Yorker about the “nap dress”. Nowhere is my everyday outfit as close to an outdoor dress as what they look like. Mine is a classic white cotton nightgown, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.
IAN SAMUELS (Director, The perfect little things card)
“When I was on set it was cold, and our amazing costume designer pulled out this fluffy green leopard print cardigan and gave it to me. That’s so sweet. It’s a bit like wearing a Muppet.
GERALDINE VISWANATHAN (Actor, Miracle workers)
“I have a big fluffy jumpsuit. It’s a kind of pajama jumpsuit, blue with white polka dots. And I acquired seven new pairs of sweatpants sets of all shades and styles. I don’t even think I’ll miss them – I think I’ll just keep wearing them. “
ANDREW WANG (Head of TV, JuVee Productions)
“My favorite during the pandemic were the Aviator Nation sweatpants and fluffy alpaca-shaped slippers. We shot our pilot from Black don’t crack recently, and had to wear jeans again – and it was a trip. “
A version of this story first appeared in the June 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/style/hollywood-work-from-home-styles-1234975321/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]