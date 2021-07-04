Hollywood Insiders on Saying Goodbye to Work at Home Styles – The Hollywood Reporter

For over a year, most offices have been closed, and for many, homes have become workplaces. The style of the week has moved from the workplace to a more casual one. Now that people are returning to office life, THR asked Hollywood insiders what pandemic comfort garment they would miss the most.

MIA BARRON (Actor)

“I played a lawyer in a Law and order miniseries about the murders of the Menendez brothers [in 2017]. By the end of the shoot I was happy I never thought about [those] brothers again. As a wrapping gift, they sent this sweatshirt that says “Menendez”. I thought it was weird to wear, but with the pandemic, I was like, “I’m just going to put this on.” It is insanely the most comfortable thing I have ever worn.

Actresses Mia Barron in her Menendez sweatshirt.

ANGELINA CHEN (Literary Director, Energy Entertainment)

“Those inexpensive black stretch tights from Costco. They are called “mom tights” because a lot of moms wear them around the house. I am not a mom. I love these tights.

WILLIAM JACKSON HARPER (Actor, The Underground Railroad)

“Things haven’t really changed for me during the pandemic. I didn’t sweat all the time just because it depressed me not to put on real clothes.

CHARLESE ANTOINETTE (Costume, Judas and the Black Messiah)

“My Crocs platform. I had worn Crocs in the past, but figured I wasn’t going to do it anymore. Just because – well, it’s Crocs. But my feet can’t take real shoes anymore.

GLORIA CALDERÓN KELLETT (Writer-Producer-Director, GloNation Studios)

“Basically I only wore matching sweatshirts from head to toe. My Chrldr sweatshirts are incredibly soft. With sweatshirts, you say to yourself, “I don’t wear pajamas. But you are wearing pajamas.

Gloria Calderón I had to do it.

SUNIL NAYAR (Co-showrunner, 4400)

“As someone who wears pretty much the same thing every day, not much has changed except the slow, sad degradation of my favorite white shirt. What’s up [a Zoom] the screen is passable. What just came off, however, is now both stained with paint and ink and torn on the back and bottom. But I still put it on almost every day.

ALEX NEWELL (actor-singer, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

“I have this long faux fur coat. It’s blue, green and purple. My friends call him Sulley, after the character in Monsters Inc. I wear this at home, it’s grandiose but so comfortable. I will miss the comfort.

Alex Newell also wore the faux fur coat on the red carpet.

GENEVIEVE PADELECKI (Actor, Walker)

“There’s a part of me that feels like I have hives wearing the right clothes now. My husband comes home from work and he’s like “Oh wow, you dressed for me” because I’m wearing Raquel Allegra tie-dye sweatpants. “And I’m like – I made an effort!” I put on some nice sweatpants.

STACY RUKEYSER (Creator-showrunner, sex / life)

“There was an article in The New Yorker about the “nap dress”. Nowhere is my everyday outfit as close to an outdoor dress as what they look like. Mine is a classic white cotton nightgown, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

IAN SAMUELS (Director, The perfect little things card)

“When I was on set it was cold, and our amazing costume designer pulled out this fluffy green leopard print cardigan and gave it to me. That’s so sweet. It’s a bit like wearing a Muppet.

GERALDINE VISWANATHAN (Actor, Miracle workers)

“I have a big fluffy jumpsuit. It’s a kind of pajama jumpsuit, blue with white polka dots. And I acquired seven new pairs of sweatpants sets of all shades and styles. I don’t even think I’ll miss them – I think I’ll just keep wearing them. “

ANDREW WANG (Head of TV, JuVee Productions)

“My favorite during the pandemic were the Aviator Nation sweatpants and fluffy alpaca-shaped slippers. We shot our pilot from Black don’t crack recently, and had to wear jeans again – and it was a trip. “

