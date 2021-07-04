‘PUBG’ Cinematic Teaser Features ‘Train to Busan’ Actor Don Lee

Brand New Cinematic Trailer For PUBG Corps Tageo Update For PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) has been published, and it features Train to Busanit’s Don Lee.

The trailer for Tageo’s next update features South Korean-American actor Don Lee / Ma Dong-Seok who parachutes from the in-game cargo plane and drives a Hyundai Pony coupe while airdrops fall around him.

Lee also participated in a short live action for PUBG last week called Zero point, who set up the Tageo update story (thanks PCGN), which may mean Lee is getting a skin with the update.

The teaser also shows a handful of new locations, including a temple and prison, as well as a brief aerial view of what appears to be the entire map.

Lee’s teammate also uses the new self-revive feature after the legend “Battle doesn’t end with death” appears. Self-Resuscitation is one of the many new additions to PUBG in the Tageo update.

Along with the self-revive, an “exclusive second chance mechanic” should be featured, which will transport players who die during the first phase of the blue zone to a separate arena.

If they survive until phase three, players will be brought back to the island by helicopter and have a second chance to win.

New features in PUBG also include wild animals that soar when alarmed by player movement or gunfire, such as the crows and ducks that feature in the bayou of Hunting: Confrontation.

Elsewhere, Call of Duty 2021reportedly appeared on Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net under the code name Slipstream.

Screenshots of the game logo, as well as images of the game listed alongside others Call of Duty apparently confirms that the information is legitimate and that the game will return to WWII, as it is assumed.