why didn’t the Rocketeer take off?

In 2021, it’s almost inconceivable that a Hollywood studio will turn its nose up at an untapped comic book property. But in 1986, Dave Stevens’ idea of ​​turning his popular cartoon character The Rocketeer into a superhero on the big screen was sent to almost every pitch meeting he took. As Stevens recalls: At that time, no [one] was at all interested in an expensive comic book movie. The Rocketeer directed by Joe Johnston is now recognizable as a classic origin story: an average Joe discovers his powers, saves a lady, and defeats the bad guys. In this case, his arrogant stuntman Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell), who finds a top secret rocket pack and fights Hollywood star / Nazi spy Neville Sinclair (Timothy Dalton) in Los Angeles in 1938. For screenwriter Danny Bilson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Paul De Meo, it was never a superhero story but rather Indiana Jones. They were always Raiders [of the Lost Ark], Bilson tells me. Raiders is what allowed us to launch The Rocketeer. But unlike Dr Jones, the new film which opened on June 21, 1991 failed to break the box office. Figures and sequels have been abandoned. The Rocketeer, still a hugely charismatic character 30 years later, could be the greatest movie hero to ever get his due – a true Hollywood franchise. The Rocketeer’s connection to Indiana Jones goes beyond a common fondness for leather jackets and Nazi punch-ups. Much like George Lucas based Indy on the Saturday Morning Adventure series, artist Dave Stevens created The Rocketeer in the image of Commando Cody, one of the many heroes to don Rocket Man on a budget in the Republic Pictures series. (Codys’ Fun Rocket Pack has handy on / off, up / down, fast / slow switches, and his helmet looks more like an overturned trash can.) The original Rocketeer story was published in 1982 by Pacific Comics, a beautifully crafted tribute to Stevens who influenced thirties, pulp genre fiction, and war aviation. Undoubtedly more style than substance, it is full of old-fashioned jargon and oscillates between fiction, reality and affectionate homage. Pulp adventurer Doc Savage is the inventor of the rocket pack and Cliffs’ girlfriend, a nude model named Betty, is undoubtedly pinup icon Bettie Page.

