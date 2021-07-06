Entertainment
Bollywood actress Fatima behind Aamir Khan’s divorce?
Unlike romantic Bollywood movies, those happy forever endings don’t always happen in the real lives of celebrity couples. The same goes for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose 15-year marriage reportedly ended the same way they began – with “an extramarital affair”.
Rumor link
Grapevine is ecstatic that Aamir’s affair with Dangal’s co-star, 29, Fatima Sana Shaikh, led to his divorce. The romance rumor, in fact, started in 2016, when Aamir and Fatima were spotted walking hand-in-hand several times as they filmed for the sports drama, where the latter played the role of the former’s daughter.
The pair were subsequently spotted together at several parties and events, and rumors escalated when Aamir proposed Fatima’s name to filmmaker Aditya Chopra for a major role in the movie “Thugs of Hindostan,” with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Kiran, if insiders are to be believed, was well aware of the alleged relationship.
Kiran’s divorce
Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce three days ago, after 15 years of marital bliss. In a statement on Saturday, “Mr Perfectionist”, 56, who has a large number of fans in Bangladesh, and Kiran, 47, however pledged to remain devoted parents to their son Azad and to work as collaborators. on film projects “which fascinate us”.
“During these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to start a new chapter in our life – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other, ”the statement said.
“We started a planned separation some time ago, and now we feel comfortable formalizing this arrangement, living apart while sharing our lives like an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our own. son Azad, whom we will be raising and raising together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films and other projects that we are passionate about. “
Divorce of the first wife
Aamir first met Kiran on the sets of the Bollywood blockbuster Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. The couple married in 2005, after Aamir divorced his first wife, Reena Dutta. Six years later, the couple were lucky enough to have a son.
In a previous interview with a Chinese news channel, Aamir explained how he fell in love with Kiran when creating Lagaan. “At that time, we had no relationship, we weren’t even very good friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after a while that I met her again, “he said. .
The superstar has two children from his first marriage.
Aamir’s career in Bollywood
Known as “Mr. Perfectionist” in Bollywood, Aamir has established himself as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema during his 30-year career in Hindi films. He is the fourth richest actor with a net worth of $ 180 million.
Aamir made his debut as a child artist in his uncle Nasir Hussain’s hit film Yaadon Ki Baaraat in 1973. His adult debut was with the film Holi in 1984. But he got noticed. for his brilliant performance in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak four years later. In 1999, he founded Aamir Khan Productions, whose first film, Lagaan (2001), won him a National Film Award.
After a four-year gap, Aamir made a comeback with back-to-back blockbusters like Fanaa and Rang De Basanti. He made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par (2007), which also won him Best Picture and Best Director awards. His biggest worldwide success came with Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal.
In addition to receiving a number of awards, including four National Film Awards and the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Aamir received an honorary title from the Chinese government in 2017.
