Armenian musician beloved by rock stars and Hollywood stars Jivan Gasparyan has diedExBulletin

Jack Vartoogian / Getty Images You may not know the late Armenian musician and composer Jivan Gasparyan by its name, or even by the name of its instrument. But you almost certainly heard her Sit, oscillating between shrill screams and exuberant screams, in movie soundtracks and sheet music ranging from The last temptation of Christ at Gladiator. A collaborator of Peter Gabriel, Michael Brook, Kronos Quartet, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lionel Ritchie and Queen’s Brian may, among many others, Gasparyan died at the age of 92. His death was announced on July 6 on social media by his grandson and protected, Jivan Gasparyan Jr. No further details were provided. Gasparyan (whose names are sometimes transliterated to “Djivan” and “Gasparian”) was born on October 12, 1928 in Solak, Armenia, in a village near the capital, Yerevan. At the age of six, he began to learn the duduk, a double reed instrument similar to the western oboe, from his father, also a musician. Years later, however, he said in an interview with an English music journalist Simon broughton that his greatest inspiration was going to the movies as a child, and hearing duduk players accompany films with their own improvisations. In his own country, Gasparyan’s talent was recognized very early on. He coaxed a whole world of emotional expression from his simple apricot wood instrument, with only an octave range. At 20, Gasparyan was solo with the Yerevan Philharmonic Orchestra. He had a remarkable career in Armenia and the then Soviet Union; in 1973, he was the first musician to receive the title of People’s Artist of Armenia. Brian Eno heard Gasparyan perform at a performance in Moscow in 1988 and quickly invited him to London, where Eno introduced him to Michael Brook. Brook produced Gasparyan’s first international album, The moon shines at night. (In the meantime, Eno managed to get a license for another Gasparyan recording, I won’t be sad in this world, from the Soviet state label, Melodiya, and issued it outside the USSR on his own label, Opal Records.) Most international audiences first became familiar with the music of Gasparyan, however, via the soundtrack to Martin Scorsese’s 1988 film, The last temptation of Christ, which was organized by Peter Gabriel. Gasparyan has also appeared as part of the sheet music and soundtracks of dead man walking, Blood diamond, Syrian and Gladiator, among other Hollywood films, as well as that of the Armenian-Canadian director Atom Egoyan Calendar. Youtube

He transformed the duduk from a purely folk instrument played by the shepherds into a force on the concert stage. Remarkably, Gasparyan, who grew up not knowing how to read music, enrolled in the Yerevan Conservatory of Music at age 52. later he became a teacher there. But what he has accomplished over the course of his career has been remarkable not only in terms of personal accomplishment, but also for the profile of his instrument. Gasparyan was also an important ambassador of Armenian culture, both for his country and for the distant Armenian diaspora. On learning of his death, the former President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, wrote: “Djivan Gasparyan is one of the greatest musicians who has elevated Armenian performing arts and, in particular, folk wind instruments to a new level, giving them worldwide fame and recognition. great gratitude in front of his merit and his memory. “ Youtube



