Sesame Street’s Elmo adopts a puppy named TangoExBulletin

Sesame Workshop Oh. Sesame Street got a little pandemic puppy! HBO Max’s costumes seemingly gave in to Elmo’s pet pleas, after all these years. (Perhaps they concluded that a companion dog made more sense than Elmo’s earlier request for a pet dinosaur. Or maybe they thought the new puppy blanket would be irresistible to news agencies after a long holiday weekend? Hmm.)

Meet Tango, a brunette and white sweetheart with floppy ears who loves to dance, hence the name. Found wandering the streets in an animated origin story, the dog is ultimately adopted after Elmo and Grover take her to a local adoption fair. Tango’s character was in development long before the pandemic skyrocketed pet adoption rates, according to a press release from Sesame Workshop and HBO Max. (HBO began acquiring original content from Sesame Street in 2015.) But obviously the timing couldn’t be better, he adds. Since thousands of families have welcomed pets into their homes over the past 16 months, data from the National Shelter Animal Count Database, more children than ever need guidance on how to be a responsible human companion of a small animal in need of care. “For generations, our Sesame Street The Muppets were children’s first friends, shaping valuable lessons in life, learning and friendship, ”said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creation and production for Sesame Workshop. “After nearly two years of development, we are delighted to present Tango, Elmo’s fiery, adventurous and lovable furry friend.” Tango will only first appear as a cartoon dog on HBO Max this fall, but will eventually appear as a live-action Muppet as well. She will appear on the PBS KIDS streaming shows starting in 2022. Meanwhile, those of us who don’t have access to premium cable jonesing for wellness content featuring favorite Muppets and dogs, have options, as always, on YouTube. Those ranging from vintage performances of “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” that would raise eyebrows today at an unofficial meeting, not authorized by Sesame Workshop in which Elmo tries to enlist a real adorable puppy as his evil servant.

