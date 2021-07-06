Entertainment
Sony Music Entertainment signs strategic partnership with Roblox
Roblox, which went public in March after reachinga company valuation of 45 billion dollars, has made a lot of noise in the music business in recent months.
Kid’s Play Phenomenon Gets Eight-Digit Investment From Warner Music Group [1,738 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/ “> Warner Music Group in a $ 520 million funding round in January, and has also served as a large scale virtual concert platform for superstar artists like Lil Nas X and Zara Larsson.
Now the company, whose average number of Daily Active Users (DAU) has grown to 43 million in May, signed a strategic partnership with Sony Music Entertainment [998 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/sony-music-group/sony-music-entertainment/ “> Sony Music Entertainment (SME).
This new deal comes just two weeks after Roblox signed a licensing agreement with BMG [675 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/bertelsmann/bmg/ “> BMG, but also comes just a month after he was hit with a lawsuit for copyright infringement of over $ 200 million from music publishers in the United States.
Led by the National Music Publishers Association, the lawsuit has been supported by independent and major publishers such as Concord. [186 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/concord/ “> Concord, Downtown Music Holdings [215 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/downtown-music-holdings/ “> Downtown, Kobalt Music Group [513 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/kobalt-music-group/ “> Kobalt, Hipgnosis Songs Fund [164 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/hipgnosis-songs-fund/ “> Hipgnosis, reservoir [128 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/reservoir/ “> Reservoir and Universal Music Group [2,328 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> Universal Music Publishing. Roblox responded the next day, noting his surprise and disappointment at being sued.
As part of the deal with SME announced today (July 6), Roblox and Sony [1,388 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/sony/ “> Sony Music says they will work together to develop” innovative music experiences for the Roblox community. “
These opportunities, according to the companies, “will provide a range of new business opportunities for Sony Music artists to reach new audiences and generate new revenue streams around virtual entertainment.”
The deal builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that includes past collaborations such as Lil Nas Xs achieved virtual performance on Roblox in November 2020 and more recently Zara Larsson’s launch party on Roblox in May 2021.
Over 36 million people watched Lil Nas X perform the first-ever live virtual concert on Roblox, which included his song’s debut, Vacation.
Additionally, the concert hall featured virtual merchandise sales, mini-games, a scavenger hunt, an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview with Lil Nas X, and other interactive activities.
Zara Larssons launch party, meanwhile, attracted over four million visits, the highest recorded visits for a launch party on Roblox to date.
The dance party took place in and around a virtual render of the Swedish Lake Zaras House, and featured mini-games, interactive challenges, and exclusive virtual merchandise sales.
According to Roblox key metrics published for May 2021, the platform’s daily active users (DAU) were 43 million, up 28% year-on-year and down 1% from 43.3 million in April 2021.
Hours committed to Roblox in May were 3.2 billion, up 9% year-on-year and 1% from 3.2 billion in April 2021.
The company’s revenue is estimated to be between $ 149 million and $ 151 million, up 123-126 percent year-over-year.
"With this new agreement, we look forward to expanding our successful partnership with the Roblox team to unlock more business opportunities at the intersection of music and games."
Dennis Kooker, Sony Music Entertainment
Dennis Kooker, President, Global Digital Business and US Sales, Sony Music Entertainment, said: Sony Music artists have been at the forefront of engaging millions of music fans in the massive user community of Roblox with forward-looking initiatives like Lil Nas Xs, an industry-first virtual performance on the platform, and the recent Zara Larssons listening party.
“With this new agreement, we look forward to expanding our successful partnership with the Roblox team to unlock more business opportunities at the intersection of music and games.
“Immersive online environments represent a significant opportunity to reach a growing number of fans who wish to use virtual communities to enjoy shared musical experiences.
Sony Music has been a fantastic partner and I am delighted to deepen and extend our relationship.
Jon Vlassopulos, Roblox
Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music at Roblox, added: Sony Music has been a fantastic partner and I am delighted to deepen and extend our relationship.
“They really understand the huge opportunity the Metaverse presents for their artists and we’re committed to helping them unlock new creative and business opportunities on Roblox.
We are only scratching the surface of what Roblox can offer the music industry and music fans around the world.
